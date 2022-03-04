The skincare secret that everyone will appreciate this Christmas

As a sensitive skin sufferer I’m all too aware of buying people the wrong gift when it comes to beauty products. Are they oily? Do they suffer from rosacea? Are they as reactive as I am? Can I get them chocolates instead?



Thankfully, in Pai we can trust - the organic sensitive skin brand is a firm favourite on my bathroom shelf, not least because of their Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, which has had a beautiful makeover for their Limited Edition Christmas range. A true one-for-all skincare hero, rosehip is a regenerative ingredient, full of omegas 3, 6, 7 and 9 to condition the skin back to life, even out tone and repair damage - there’s no one on your Christmas shopping list who wouldn’t benefit from a drop or two of this in their daily routine. If they're a skier, they'll love it post-sun exposure; if they're sensitive, it'll calm and soothe; if they're older, they'll love its ability to revive dull skin; if they're eco warriors, they'll love its Soil Association-certified credentials.



Young or old, oily or dry, sensitive or otherwise - ditch the chocolates and tick them off your list. Their skin will thank you for it.



Limited Edition Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, £22, available from PaiSkincare.com