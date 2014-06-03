The skincare serum that's all about you

Wouldn’t it be fabulous to have a skincare product that adapted to all of our needs - no skin type deviations or age restrictions, just one product to save us all? Well, amazingly, now there is. Clinique’s Smart Custom Repair Serum has arrived and it’s been created for just one skin in the world: yours.

Using precision repair technology, this breakthrough formula works to repair the damage you see such as dark spots, and even the effects you don’t - such as sun damage that appears later on in life. Clinique Smart Custom Repair Serum understands the stress signals sent out by damaged skin and delivers the appropriate ingredients, to start visibly correcting the damage. If the ingredients are not needed for a specific concern, they remain on call ready to act if and when needed.

In addition, the serum is unique, in that it works differently on each complexion and skin type to deliver the exact, precise needs of individual users - it’s bespoke beauty at its best.

Aimed for use in both morning and nighttime this serum works to hydrate, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, target uneven skin tone, dark spots or dullness and improve the skin’s overall condition with soothing ingredients.

I’ve been using it for two weeks now and the difference in my skin has been dramatic - softer, smoother and much more even. Clear your shelves ladies, this serum is your new one stop shop to a perfect complexion.

Clinique Smart Custom Repair Serum is £48. Available from 6th June at Selfridges