The Sugarplum Candle: a light of hope for children with diabetes

For a candle for a worthwhile cause that you’ll be burning this World Diabetes month and beyond, look no further than the sweet-smelling Sugarplum Candle created by charity Sugarplum Children and luxury candle brand, Wick & Tallow.

Inspiring and moving, the story behind Sugarplum Children centres on Aliena, founder Jubie Wigan’s brave daughter who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at a very early age. Out of their struggles came a source of strength and support, a charity created out of a belief that no one’s childhood should be plighted with an endless string of blood tests and injections. Its aims are simple - to offer help and support to other parents, raise funds and raise awareness of the condition and by working alongside JDRF , the leading charitable funder of type 1 research, help find a cure and prevent others from having to face the same difficulties.

The new candle acts as a beautiful way to show your support this month with £10 from every sale going directly to JDRF. The partnership even comes with Aliena’s personal seal of approval, with the candle having been inspired by one of her (and our!) favourite animals - a unicorn. “Once we saw Wick & Tallow’s logo, we just knew this was the company that was meant to make the Sugarplum Candle - if Aliena believes in unicorns then we should all believe there can be a cure for this unrelenting condition,” says Jubie.

Comprising of sweet and enveloping notes of white fig and vanilla, it makes for the perfect seasonal scent to keep you warm this winter as the days get shorter and the evenings get darker. With diabetes affecting 400,000 people in the UK - over 29,000 of them being children, this candle with a cause is the ideal way to show your support, spread awareness and shed light on a condition that affects so many children and families.

The Sugarplum Candle is available to buy online here . It is £40 and for every one sold, £10 will go directly to JDRF.

