The ‘Sunday Facial’ is officially a thing: here’s what we’re using

Sales of prestige (read, swanky) face masks have rocketed by almost 50 per cent since the start of the year according to global information company The NPD Group , with analysts reporting that the rather rosy sales figures for masks and other “pampering” skincare products (the term pamper = shudder) are largely social media-driven. From Glamour Beauty Director Alessandra Steinherr ’s ever-popular #SundayFacial posts, to the rise of the #spaathome hashtag (over 36,000 posts and counting), it seems we’re taking facials into our own hands, quite literally.

Instagram @Alexsteinherr To put some figures on the DIY facial trend, face mask sales surged by 43 per cent between January and August of this year compared to the same period in 2016, with clay and mud masks winning you over the most- purchases soared by 121 per cent. Sheet masks saw healthy growth too, with sales increasing by 34 per cent. The UK face mask market is now valued at a whopping £10 million, and the following are outstripping the competition in terms of sales (in no particular order): Origins Clear Improvement Mask, £25 for 100ml

Conforming with the clamour for all things clay, this charcoal based purifying treatment from the UK’s bestselling face mask brand is a Sunday facial staple. Oil-absorbing, cooling and pore minimising, it’s especially effective when an urban face detox is required. Glamglow Supermud Clear Mask Treatment, £42 for 50g

Another cult classic clay mask, whether you’re aiming for all over sebum mopping or multimasking style targeted t-zone action, this tingly kaolin based gloop is a firm favourite. Do beware of said tingle if you’re sensitive of skin, however- this is pretty feisty as far as face masks go. Liz Earle Superskin Overnight Mask, £42 for 100ml

Likely popular with you lot post Cleanse and Polish, this PM skin brightener if pretty low effort as masks go- slather on and go to sleep, with the aim of waking up with softer, more supple skin than you had the day before. Just wash and go the next morning. Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, £31 for 100ml

Another no-rinse overnighter, this gentle, hydrating mask is instantly soothing and fragrance-free, so particularly suited to reactive or sensitive skin. I reach for this every time I have a flaky skin flare-up, and it pieces my face back together beautifully. Origins Drink Up Intensive Night Mask, £25 for 100ml

I’m seeing a pattern here. You love a mask, but you don’t necessarily want to lurk around the house for twenty minutes waiting for it to work its magic before washing it off. Designed for ultra dry skin, this leave-on hydrator is rich and creamy, but watch out for the high levels of fragrance in the formula. It’s not just face masks that you’re slathering on at your home spas either- sales of facial oils have risen by 13 per cent, toner and skincare essence sales have seen a ten per cent lift, the moisturiser market has grown by 7 per cent and cleanser sales have seen a boost to, albeit by six per cent. As Senior Account Manager of NPD UK Beauty Helen Duxbury highlights, it’s not the home spa element that’s particularly innovative (kinda dates back to Roman times), but the modern day impetus: “The concept of creating personalised home spa rituals is not necessarily new. What is different is how this trend is being driven by social media. We are seeing huge growth in skincare products that are central to any spa facial in the home. Influencers, bloggers and beauty editors alike are sharing their stories as part of the ‘Sunday Facial’ trend, where participants share their skincare facial regime and results online. This is boosting the sales of face masks, hair masks, facial oils and overnight treatments.” With sharing is caring in mind, here are a few of our team at-home spa ritual picks, to add to the bulging bathroom shelf of face masks you clearly already own: Pixi x Caroline Hirons Double Cleanse, £24

If you’re not double cleansing before your masking session, are you even doing a Sunday facial? Skincare sage Caroline Hirons would likely argue not, so to make it extra easy, she’s gone and put everything you need for a thorough, deep cleanse in one pot, and teamed up with Pixi of Glow Tonic fame to do so. A solid oil and cream cleanser duo, Double Cleanse melts makeup, dirt and pollution particles to leave skin clean, soft and ready to soak up the skincare goodness to follow. Buy it now Superdrug Naturally Radiant Glycolic Toner, £5.99 for 100ml

We’ve sung the praises of this high street liquid exfoliant before, and we’ll do so again because it’s perfect ‘spa at home’ fodder. Affordable, effective at sweeping away dead skin cells and perfect for ‘once a week’ use if you’re just easing into acid toners, the glycolic acid based solution refines skin texture, helps to minimise the appearance of pores and boosts absorption of subsequent skincare treatments. Buy it now Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist, £18 for 50ml

Spritzing your face with a luxe moisture binding mist in one of beauty’s most indulgent practices- how many of us pause to shower ourselves in rosewater on the daily? Sunday is the day to do so, and this cult refresher is just the tonic. It’s refreshing, invigorating and gives the rest of your skincare a satisfying bit of slip as you come to massage it in. Lovely stuff. Buy it now Votary Intense Night Oil, £135 for 50ml