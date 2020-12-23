MIJ Masks: Maya Jama's latest mask is here to rescue "thirsty AF" skin

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

When presenter Maya Jama launched her own brand of face masks in December 2020, you had to be quick to beat the rush. The collection – a face mask and eye patches - sold out in 24 hours, and small wonder. For months she'd been teasing her brand MIJ Masks ( after her initials, Maya Indea Jama) on Instagram where she has 2.2 million followers. Fans loved it when she roped in her nan as a model and created an Instagram filter to make it look like you were wearing the products before they'd even launched. Now she's added a third member to the MIJ Masks family, 003 Hydrogel Eye Patches, £15.99 for two, made with brightening vitamin C. Like the OG launches (001 Bio-Cellulose Face Mask, £15.99 and 002 Hydrogel Eye Patch, £13.99) they aim to rescue "thirsty AF skin".

Bristol-born Maya, 26, DJ, Loose Women guest presenter and documentary maker, is currently duetting with ex-footballer Peter Crouch BBC1's Crouchy's Year Late Euros. So why masks? Maya’s Instagram followers will know that she loves a sheet mask, regularly uploading selfies wearing them on trains, in taxis and on planes and even being turfed out of an Uber in Soho wearing one after her driver couldn't go any further and she had to walk. It was the love of masks that led her to create her own. “I’ve been obsessed with face masks since I was in secondary school because my mum was really into them," she told us. "About two and half years ago I started wearing face masks on planes and posting pictures on my Instagram just to be silly and [my followers] started doing the same and sending pictures to me and it became an online thing ‘face masks on a plane with Maya.’

"I’d always find myself recommending face masks to people and then just thought ‘why not do my own?’. I know which ones are good for me and I’m the consumer. Instead of teaming up with another brand like I usually do, I got some skincare experts involved who know what they’re talking about and made my own “I did my own market research and tried all the masks including the super expensive ones to work out what they all did and worked out I could combine all the super-ingredients and not have a scary price tag attached to it.” MORE GLOSS: All the beauty products and treatments in Maya Jama's routine Maya fully invested in the brand herself, which she calls a “100 per cent risk” but “you have to believe in your juice sometimes and I believe in the sauce that is in the masks.” What's are MIJ Masks like? We tried them all We've tested all three and like that they not only don't slip, but are packed with moisturising ingredients in eco-packaging and leave leaving a noticeable glow on your skin.

First the 001 Bio-Cellulose Face Mask: the ingredients include moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and glycerin, along with glow-giving grape extract. I found it a pleasure to wear. The dimensions are just right and being ultra-thin, it covered even the finest of lines snugly so really felt like it was getting into the creases.

What's the 002 Hydrogel Eye Patch like? In (Instagrammable) rose gold, it's good for depuffing and smoothing with glycerin, panthenol and hyaluronic acid to plump. I wore the patches for 15 minutes and my under-eye area certainly had a sheen that has been missing in recent months. Plus they didn't slip about, which is handy if you're wearing them as you move. They felt cooling to wear too, a real moment of self-care in a busy week.