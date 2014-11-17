The top 10 scents for him and her

2 / 11

Her: Frederic Malle Portrait Of A Lady

In celebration of their 5th anniversary of the Editions de Parfums at Liberty, the legendary perfumer has created a limited edition collection linking classic Frederic Malle fragrances to iconic prints from the Liberty archive.

Conceived and created by Dominique Ropion, this beautifully baroque perfume is named after the Victorian Era novel written by Henry James, which tells the bewitching story of a passionate and spirited young woman, Isabel Archer. A heady mix of roses and spices, this smoky scent combines notes of cinnamon and sandalwood, while a touch of patchouli - a nod to the Victorian fascination with the East - gives it an exotic flair.

