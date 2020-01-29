How to boost your collagen levels, from food to facials

Collagen is the protein behind pretty much everything holding you up currently- bones, skin, muscle- all collagenous (not a word but ought to be). It’s strong stuff and supports us from within, keeping us bendy, bouncy and generally supple, but despite the fact that it constitutes up to 40 per cent of our body composition, it starts to dip with age, and unfortunately we’re not talking retirement- Dr Paris Acharya, aesthetic specialist at the Waterhouse Young Clinic , explains the repercussions and timeline for our skin in particular: “Skin is your largest organ with collagen being one of the main components. Ageing results in collagen depletion and this process starts as early as your mid twenties resulting in wrinkles, sagging and loose skin.” Tidings of great joy we know, but everything from skincare to supplements can rev up collagen production, while certain factors are well known for damaging our poor old collagen proteins (namely cheery stuff like sugar and sunlight). Here are the treatments, skincare ingredients, foods and lifestyle habits that protect your precious collagen according to the derms and doctors in the know, and what not to do where collagen preservation is concerned. Not that collagen is a fun sponge but... The skincare There are two particular hero skincare ingredients to have in your arsenal when it comes to boosting collagen: Retinol and retinoids Retinoids have been shown to be one of the most effective ingredients out there for slowing the skin ageing process, partly down to their collagen-stimulating capacities. Dr Acharya explains why, when it comes to upping your collagen, they’re first-class: “The gold standard, evidence-based skincare ingredients to help rebuild collagen are retinoids. Retinoids are derived from vitamin A, they are topical creams that can be applied to your skin to improve its appearance by reducing lines and wrinkles, fading pigmentation, reducing acne and breakouts and improving pore clarity. Vitamin A plays a fundamental role in reversing the signs of ageing by increasing cellular turnover, promoting new collagen formation and exfoliating dead skin cells, resulting in smoother, brighter, more even-toned skin. “ There are many different forms of retinoids available . Over the counter products contain weaker strengths compared to those available from doctor-led clinics. I recommend ideally using topical retinoids under the guidance of a specialist, as side effects may include irritation, sun sensitivity and an initial worsening of breakouts (retinoids are not recommended in pregnancy or while nursing).” Dermatologist and Medical Director of Eudelo Dr Stefanie Williams also recommends retinol and retinaldehyde for supporting collagen production, but to take it slow if you’re going DIY: “They can irritate, so should be introduced gradually and only used as tolerated. Everyone is different and some people might just tolerate them twice a week or so, preferably in the evening, which is fine.” Try: The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion, £8 for 30ml

A good vitamin A ‘starter’ and a gentler alternative to retinol, this affordable serum is loved by dermatologists such as acne specialist Dr Anjali Mahto , and less tellingly, Kim Kardashian . Buy online Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery, £89 for 30ml

It’s over ten times the price of the previous retinoid pick, but as intensive collagen building treatments go, it packs a punch. Retinol is the star where collagen synthesis is concerned, niacinamide soothes and helps to strengthen the skin barrier while antioxidant ferulic acid stabilises and enhances the effects of retinol. Buy online Vitamin C The second essential collagen enhancing VIP to invite into your bathroom cabinet according to Dr Acharya: “The antioxidant vitamin C is essential for collagen production and maintenance. Not only does it play a fundamental role in prevention of photo ageing, its potent antioxidant action reduces inflammation and promotes wound healing.” Dr Williams also underlines that topical antioxidants such as vitamin C can help to protect skin from oxidative stress that triggers collagen breakdown- think pollution , smoking and sun exposure (we’ll come to these and other collagen saboteurs later). By lowering free radicals in the skin directly, vitamin C and other powerful antioxidants help the skin to maintain its elasticity, resilience and collagen levels. Try: Skinceuticals CE Ferulic, £135 for 30ml

Triple figure spendy but adored by derms across the globe for a reason. This 15% ascorbic acid-based formula is suitable for all skin types and helps to protect skin from UV damage, inflammation and general free-radical onslaught while brightening and slowing collagen breakdown. The packaging and formulation also keep the notoriously difficult-to-stabilize vitamin C molecules active and effective. If your budget doesn’t stretch this far, give Boots Ingredients' Vitamin C Serum , £6, a go and see how you get on. Buy online Sunscreen The one preventative health and beauty measure that the world seems to agree on, “wear sunscreen” will never get old, but as well as protecting your skin from harmful UV rays, SPF helps to combat the collagen sabotaging effects of sunlight- Dr Williams gives it to us straight: “Certain environmental factors such as sun exposure will hasten collagen breakdown, so it’s important to avoid excessive sun exposure and protect your skin with an SPF between 30 and 50 each day.” Try: Heliocare 360 Gel Oil-Free SPF 50, £28 for 50ml

Dr Acharya’s non-comedogenic choice for protecting the collagen you already have while shielding skin from the sun’s rays, with added vitamins C and E and antioxidant green tea extract for further free-radical defense. It’s very lightweight and slips nicely under makeup too. Buy online Diet and lifestyle Collagen is a sensitive entity- the usual suspects such as cigarettes and alcohol can cause it to breakdown, but equally you can tailor your lifestyle and habits to beef up the collagen you have. First off, here’s what compromises collagen levels according to Dr Acharya: “Diet and lifestyle can impact your general and skin health, resulting in depleted collagen levels. Smoking, sun exposure, pollution, stress, alcohol and an unhealthy diet all wreak havoc on your skin- each of these elements have individual effects on the stability and production of the collagen protein by activating pathways that damage collagen and reduce its formation. As a result the ageing process is accelerated, impairing our body’s ability to heal and repair, resulting in poor quality and reduced levels of collagen overall. “While not a lifestyle factor, the menopause also contributes to lower levels of collagen, due to a reduction in oestrogen .” Collagen food fixes To promote collagen growth, start with your shopping trolley. Consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall has a skin friendly shopping list as a rough guide: “To help your skin in the long run, start thinking about what’s on your plate. It’s the cheapest way to good skin! A diet focused on high-quality lean protein, fibre , fatty acid rich oils, fruits and vegetables and spices is best for supporting healthy skin. These foods tend to contain high-quality amino acids – the foundations of firm skin – plus anti-inflammatory and antioxidant rich ingredients that promote optimal skin metabolism and defence against environmental stressors, including free radicals. In particular, don’t skimp on protein, which is needed to produce collagen.” Dr Acharya specifically lists “lean meats, quinoa, salmon, beans, lentils, nuts, leafy greens, berries and citrus fruits” as especially collagen favourable foods, and nutrient wise she advises prioritising “vitamin C, lysine and proline, vitamin B3 and vitamin A. These all contribute to higher levels of collagen production and healthier skin, hair and nails.” In terms of collagen loss, general good health counsel prevails- “limit salty, sugary foods, alcohol and caffeine.” Collagen supplements No doubt you’ve encountered those little collagen juice bottles on the shelves at your local chemist, promising to elicit an elixir of life effect on your skin. Is there are grounds for investing in a collagen supplement, and if so, which ones should you look out for? Dr Williams thinks that certain supplements can improve collagen retention and synthesis: “When patients have regenerative treatments in clinic, we often also combine them with a high-grade bovine collagen supplement. Collagen supplements have become something of a trend and I admit that I was sceptical about them at first. But recent clinical evidence has made me change my mind.” They work along these lines... “Natural collagen is too huge a molecule to reach your skin intact after swallowing: to be absorbed by the gut, it would have to be digested into smaller units. Collagen supplements contain small collagen fragments, namely peptides and amino acids, that are easily absorbed by the small intestine and distributed throughout the body via the bloodstream, where they remain for up to 14 days. “Because there are suddenly unusually high amounts of collagen ‘building blocks’ floating around, your skin is tricked into thinking that there must be some breakdown- a major injury, perhaps. If you’ve just had regenerative procedure in clinic, that will reinforce this message- think of the tens of thousands of micro-wounds induced by medical needling for example. So your skin responds to both of these alerts by increasing its own collagen production – conveniently using the building blocks we’ve just supplied by way of a supplement. This collagen stimulating trigger leads to tissue remodelling, skin regeneration and ultimately firmer, more refined-looking skin.” “Personally, my preferred collagen supplements contain a superior-quality bovine collagen which is more similar to human collagen than marine types. My dose recommendation is 10g collagen per day, but always discuss your unique needs with a medical specialist.” As well as bookmarking bovine collagen when looking for a supplement (clearly avoid if you’re vegan or vegetarian) Dr Acharya has a few other stipulations to make sure that you’re getting your money’s worth: “When looking for suitable supplements or collagen drinks it is important to search for ones that contain hydrolysed peptides as these are the best way for the collagen stimulating molecules to reach your bloodstream and not be digested by the acidic conditions in the stomach. “Look out for other nutrients, for example, lysine, which increases calcium thereby helping form collagen, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), which is an organic form of sulphur that stimulates collagen and keratin, plus antioxidant vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production.” “It is also recommended to avoid consuming caffeinated drinks an hour either side of a collagen nutraceutical drink or supplement." Bobbi Brown's new supplements range Evolution_18 is chockablock with collagen offerings, and we particularly enjoyed taking the Beauty Collagen Powder , £25.