The ultimate festival skincare multitasker

If like us, packing leaves your luggage boasting a 30% clothes vs 70% beauty products split, then make room for those extra dresses and shorts by swapping the less essential lotions and potions for the multitasking Trilogy Everything Balm instead.

A lip balm , heel balm, hand cream and face cream in one, this soothing beauty butter melts into skin to relieve dryness, aid healing and provide instant relief to itchy bites. Enriched with nourishing pawpaw extract to reduce inflammation, echinacea and manuka honey to help bumps and grazes along their way to recovery and coconut oil to repair, it covers all beauty bases in a travel-sized pot, small enough to fit into the most crammed of hand luggage carry-ons.

Also ideal as a melting massage oil, nappy cream and all-over face and body moisturiser should you or your family need an express hit of intensive hydration, it’s perfect for both wide-ranging and targeted skincare SOS to make sure you stay cool, calm and collected throughout your break. Well, in the skin stakes at least that is.

Trilogy Everything Balm, from £12.50. Available from www.trilogyproducts.com .