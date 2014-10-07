The ultimate saviour for stressed-out skin

With the weather having just taken a disastrously cold turn, there couldn’t be a better time to introduce the most luxurious of all nighttime saviours - Eve Lom’s TLC Cream.

Like a hydrating hug for your complexion, this intensely rich night cream works to treat dry, unhappy skin that's feeling tight, stretched and a little overworked.

Aiming to promoting elasticity and suppleness, it’s thick and creamy formula contains beeswax to give an even-textured look, Glycerine to hydrate and condition and Euphrasia extract to soothe and tone. The final ingredient, Otto of Bulgaria essential oil, works as the pièce de résistance, giving the cream it’s beautifully, delicate and lavish rose scent.

This cream can be applied over the face, eyes and neck and is ideal for those visible creases that hang around the eyes and upper lip. A little tip - apply a small amount to the palms of your hands first and gentle warm it up to allow it to become more supple and easily spreadable.

Eve Lom TLC Cream, £55, available to buy online from John Lewis