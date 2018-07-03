The vitamin C mask that Victoria Beckham swears by

It hasn’t escaped our notice how glowy Victoria Beckham’s skin has been looking as of late. From the Royal Wedding to Elton John’s charity Argento Ball this weekend, she’s looked impeccably fresh-faced. Her secret? The designer and mother-of-four took to her Instagram to share the skin pick-me-up she reaches for when her schedule’s especially jam-packed - Lancer Radiance Awakening Mask Intense .

Captioning a shot of the bright pink tube, she wrote: ‘After a full on week my skin needs an intense mask!’ - we know the feeling and are always on the hunt for products that deliver. What is it about this particular treatment though that makes it worthy of the VB seal of approval? From a look at its key ingredients, it appears to be its blend of dermatologist-approved skin brighteners such as 5% stabilised vitamin C (a potent antioxidant) and skin barrier-boosting niacinamide (aka vitamin B3) which together work to improve sallowness, uneven skin tone and pigmentation.