The vitamin C mask that Victoria Beckham swears by

Ayesha Muttucumaru 3 July 2018
victoria-beckham-skincare-2
Instagram @victoriabeckham

After a full-on week, it’s the product the jet-setting designer and mother-of-four reaches for

It hasn’t escaped our notice how glowy Victoria Beckham’s skin has been looking as of late. From the Royal Wedding  to Elton John’s charity Argento Ball this weekend, she’s looked impeccably fresh-faced. Her secret? The designer and mother-of-four took to her Instagram  to share the skin pick-me-up she reaches for when her schedule’s especially jam-packed - Lancer Radiance Awakening Mask Intense .

Captioning a shot of the bright pink tube, she wrote: ‘After a full on week my skin needs an intense mask!’ - we know the feeling and are always on the hunt for products that deliver. What is it about this particular treatment though that makes it worthy of the VB seal of approval? From a look at its key ingredients, it appears to be its blend of dermatologist-approved skin brighteners such as 5% stabilised vitamin C  (a potent antioxidant) and skin barrier-boosting niacinamide  (aka vitamin B3) which together work to improve sallowness, uneven skin tone and pigmentation.

It’s even so bold to claim to provide improvements to clarity, tone and eveness after the first application. It can be worn for five to 10 minutes or overnight once or twice a week if you’re in need of a more intense treatment.

MORE GLOSS: How to age beautifully, by Victoria Beckham’s favourite facialist

A glowing complexion doesn’t come cheap though. At £118 a pop, in order to get skin like VB, you’ll probably need a bank balance like hers too. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, check out our edit of the best vitamin C serums  instead which features the likes of The Ordinary and Kiehl’s. We’ll also be stocking up on another of Victoria’s favourite products too while we save up, Weleda Skin Food , which comes in at a much more purse-friendly £12.50, and is described by Victoria as her ‘body secret’ for keeping dry skin at bay and helping her self-tan  last longer too. We’re sold.

Lancer Radiance Awakening Mask Intense, £118.  Buy online .

Read more: How to recreate Catherine Zeta-Jones’ ‘beauty shelfie’ on a budget. 

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More