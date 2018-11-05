This exclusive QVC x Elemis gift guarantees soft skin everywhere

Elemis x QVC exclusives are notoriously jammy. Think full-sized offerings, brilliant deals and nifty packaging, and this year is no exception. The Day to Night Skincare Gift has just been released for an early-bird pre-sale, and if you want to get ahead on Christmas beauty shopping, you’ll be delighted to know that the six-piece comes in at just £46.96, despite its original retail price of £82 and actual combined worth of over £168. That’s favourable number crunching for a steal of a set - here’s what’s in the box…

The skincare

Cleansing Micellar Water 400ml

It’s enormous, will take of the ‘first cleanse’ and sweeps away makeup, first and pollutants quickly and easily.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 30ml

For Elemis devotees this needs no introduction, for everyone else it’s the brand’s cult algae containing moisturiser that helps to protect skin against damaging free-radicals while plumping and hydrating as you wear it. It’s popularity also possible stems from the fact that, unlike many other similarly protective creams, it has a light gel-like texture that suits most skin types and sinks in fast.

Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream 15ml

A smaller pot, granted, but a little goes a long way. The antioxidant algae complex comes to the fore again, but this formula is more nourishing than the original marine cream thanks to the addition of avocado and sesame oil.