This exclusive QVC x Elemis gift guarantees soft skin everywhere

Anna Hunter 5 November 2018
elemis-qvc-gift-set

It’s crammed with luxe creams that take you from morning shower to lights out and you can’t get it anywhere else. To save over £121 on your Christmas smellies, look no further...

Elemis x QVC exclusives are notoriously jammy. Think full-sized offerings, brilliant deals and nifty packaging, and this year is no exception. The Day to Night Skincare Gift  has just been released for an early-bird pre-sale, and if you want to get ahead on Christmas beauty shopping, you’ll be delighted to know that the six-piece comes in at just £46.96, despite its original retail price of £82 and actual combined worth of over £168. That’s favourable number crunching for a steal of a set - here’s what’s in the box…

The skincare

Cleansing Micellar Water 400ml

It’s enormous, will take of the ‘first cleanse’ and sweeps away makeup, first and pollutants quickly and easily.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 30ml

For Elemis devotees this needs no introduction, for everyone else it’s the brand’s cult algae containing moisturiser that helps to protect skin against damaging free-radicals while plumping and hydrating as you wear it. It’s popularity also possible stems from the fact that, unlike many other similarly protective creams, it has a light gel-like texture that suits most skin types and sinks in fast.

Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream 15ml

A smaller pot, granted, but a little goes a long way. The antioxidant algae complex comes to the fore again, but this formula is more nourishing than the original marine cream thanks to the addition of avocado and sesame oil.

The body stuff

Warm Tonka & Vanilla Bath & Shower Milk 300ml

This makes winter bathing lush, comfortable and spa-like. The scent is sweet and comforting without being overpowering and your giftee can extend the softening benefits with the following…

Warm Tonka & Vanilla Oil-Rich Body Cream 120ml

More moisturising that your average body lotion, this rich cream smells expensive and leaves limbs looking and feeling silky.

Warm Tonka & Vanilla Hand & Nail Balm 50ml

Lush relief for chapped hands, this balm takes longer to sink in than your average hand cream but it’s worth it for the lasting hydration. It helps to soothe and smooth ragged cuticles too.

As well as this moisturising loot, there’s a ‘box within a box’ situation that allows you to give ‘two gifts in one’. You could slot in the day and night moisturiser or hand balm plus a night cream or day cream and the original larger box still looks generously stuffed. Your call, but it’s savvy gifting however you look at it.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Day To Night 6 Piece Gift Collection, £46.96 plus £5 P&P,  buy online

The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2018


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More