This is the bodily equivalent of slathering yourself in brandy butter…

Anna Hunter 2 December 2015
kiehls-creme-de-corps-1

Don’t reserve decadent indulgence or festive cheer for the dinner table; your bathroom can be just as jolly if you invite this Limited Edition lotion in from the cold

Mmmm butter. Spread on toast, melted onto a crumpet or mixed into mashed potato, it adds silky, delicious lusciousness to pretty much anything it’s combined with, but it comes into its own when teamed with comfort food. Given that this time of year is peak cosy carb season, butter is a prerequisite, and that goes for your limbs as well as your loaves. Smoothing yourself over with a dollop of Kiehl's Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter is gratifying at the best of times, but the Limited Edition Holiday design by artist Peter Max is as merry as moisturising gets.

The pot’s design is typical of Max’s use of bright colours and cheery, whimsical imagery, and the colourful Christmas scene evokes his common themes of harmony and community. The soy milk and honey whipped body butter is as comforting as the Creme de Corps packaging; rich but easily absorbed thanks to an almost yogurt like texture and very lightly scented in a unisex kind of way. If you’re in the market for a winter body cream to soothe your chapped bits, this is the one. I can hear the jingle bells already.

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter Holiday 2015 Limited Edition , £36


