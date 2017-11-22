This is where Meghan Markle goes for a facial

It came to our attention a few weeks ago that Suits actress and now fiancé to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, has pretty down to earth taste when it comes to bodycare ( a supermarket steal Nivea body lotion is her preference ), but when she’s in London she seeks the services of sought-after facialist and GTG favourite Sarah Chapman for facials and to pick up additions to her skincare routine.

The newly engaged Markle visited Sarah’s Sloane Square Skinesis clinic in November, likely for one the skin expert’s renowned bespoke facials (Sarah’s famed for her techy treatment prowess combined with pumping facial massage), and left with a bag of skincare from Sarah’s range. She’s not the first high profile fan of Skinesis treatments and skincare- Victoria Beckham makes regular appointments and stocks up on her staple Skinesis Skin Insurance SPF 30 , £49, when she’s in town, Gigi Hadid combats breakouts with Skinesis Spot Stickers , £24 for 20, while Sarah is also ‘skin whisperer’ to Jourdan Dunn.

We rate the Skinesis cult Overnight Facial Treatment , £49, and range of boosters in particular, but no doubt Meghan has received a tailored skincare regime to prolong the effects of Sarah’s results-driven treatments. Meghan has great taste in facialists for sure, but it’s refreshing that she combines skincare investments with budget buys too. The occasional splashing out does us good, but using lotions and potions that come in at under a tenner on the daily is a reality for most of us, not to mention an indicator of savvy beauty consumption. Meghan’s still keeping it real and we suspect it’ll stay that way despite the hype.

