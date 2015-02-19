Thousands at risk over cosmetic surgery concerns

A major national study conducted by the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS) has shown that thousands of people are risking physical and psychological harm due to poor or inappropriate cosmetic surgery by not taking the requisite steps to safeguard their health.

Conducted as part of the organisation’s Think Over Before You Make Over campaign, the findings make for a worrying read with a quarter of those having cosmetic surgery in the UK not properly checking their surgeon’s credentials, a fifth unaware of the risks associated with the procedure they were having and a fifth unclear on the potential outcomes beforehand. Additionally, over a quarter were unaware if any aftercare was available should something go wrong.

Speaking to Sky News BAPRAS President and Consultant Plastic Surgery Nigel Mercer commented, “You would check your electrician's credentials. You would check your plumber's credentials. Why on Earth wouldn't you check your surgeon's credentials?

“Deals have an enormous impact on this market. We've seen Groupon deals for cosmetic surgery and it's mind-boggling when you think about that. You wouldn't go for cut price brain surgery or cut price gall bladder surgery - you would want the best that you can get. Cosmetic surgery is not something to be taken lightly and yet thousands of people are putting themselves at serious risk by rushing in to major procedures recklessly, without consideration for their own safety.”

MORE GLOSS: Beauty and botox - 10 anti-ageing skincare tips you need to know

So why are we putting our health at such risk when it comes to turning back the clock? The study showed that finances were a big factor, with 53% saying they were trying to keep costs down. However according BAPRAS, those who choose surgery in this way are more likely to have worse results.

To help people ensure they make informed and safe decisions, BAPRAS has released expert advice and guides on how to choose appropriate and suitable cosmetic surgery. From important factors to consider beforehand to key questions to ask your surgeon , cosmetic surgery in the NHS to cosmetic surgery abroad , it acts the ideal starting point for anyone who is considering these types of procedures.

According to Bryan Mayou, Senior Plastic Surgeon of Cadogan Cosmetics (and registered BAAPS and BAPRA member), “We wholeheartedly applaud and support The British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons’ new campaign which urges people to think extremely carefully before making the decision to undergo plastic surgery.

“Choosing to go have a surgical procedure is a big decision and is something which should be researched as thoroughly as any other medical operation. It is imperative that patients are one hundred percent aware and happy with their surgeon’s credentials, and are able to see demonstrable results that they have achieved for others who have undergone similar surgery.

“It is also crucial that they are aware of any potential risks surrounding the procedure prior to surgery, and I believe that the ‘Think Over Before You Make Over’ campaign will go a long way to making sure potential patients aware of all that surgery entails, allowing them to make more informed decisions.”

Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @ayesha_muttu .