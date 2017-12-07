Tiffany & Co's new perfume - the next best thing to diamonds

It’s been said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but if they’re as expensive, it’s gonna be a lonely Christmas for me this year. Thankfully though, Tiffany & Co has just provided a more affordable alternative - its first fragrance in over 30 years, housed in a bottle inspired by the brand’s most iconic diamond cuts. Is it as appealing on the inside as it is on the outside? I tried it on for size to find out.

What are its notes?

Classed as a sparkling floral musk, its key three facets are top notes of vert de mandarine, a heart of iris (the scent’s backbone) and base notes of patchouli and musk. Created by world-renowned perfumer, Daniela Andrier of Givaudan, (her expansive perfume portfolio features fashion houses such as Prada and Yves Saint Laurent), the scent seeks to capture the elegance and sophistication of Tiffany & Co’s classic jewellery designs.

Who’s it for?

Scent is so subjective, but if you like your fragrances fresh or floral with a bit of an edge for night, this will be right up your street. Fans of predominantly woody and oriental perfumes (like myself) may initially be tempted to turn their noses up at its list of notes, but I’d definitely recommend seeing how it warms up on your skin first before passing final judgement.

The verdict?

Enclosed in a beautifully cut bottle and presented in the brand’s signature Tiffany blue box, it unquestionably offers style and after numerous spritzes, substance too. Its scent lingers well on the skin and while its vibrant floral notes give it a crispness, its musky notes give it a sophisticated depth. It’s pretty inoffensive as fragrances go in my opinion, to make it a safe bet as far as Christmas gifts go (shopping for perfumes can be so tricky!). Plus, with prices starting from £52, it’s a significantly cheaper alternative to the jeweller’s bank balance blowing line-up of diamonds.

