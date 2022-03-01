To Buy For: The 'morning after' sheet mask that boosts your skin and your mood

I have a confession to make: I often fall asleep without taking my make up off. Shocker I know, given that I’ve worked as a beauty editor for three decades on magazines such as Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle and on three continents to boot. I am an unguent obsessed middle-aged woman who won’t be parted from her plethora of products from retinol night cream to cleansing gel. But beyond 9pm, I can be supremely lazy about cleansing. Am I alone? Apparently not; Kim Kardashian is on record saying she often also falls asleep exhausted before her evening beauty regime, and makeup supremo Charlotte Tilbury famously doesn’t let her husband see her sans slap and is made up even in bed. Both women are beauty biz professionals let’s not forget. Plus, an unscientific poll of my 40- and 50- something friends seconds that exhausted emotion, particularly after a few Sauvignon Blancs.

Admittedly skipping a serious beauty step does sometimes result in a crime scene the next morning – extremely dry, dull and often flaky skin that is desperate for some quenching. However, I have found a morning-after cure, which I have to share with Get The Gloss as it's now an essential on my bathroom shelf. It’s a tonic that corrects dryness and infuses my skin with upliftingly scented moisture, plumping it up now matter how slovenly my night-before behaviour. It's a firmer, a smoother and a hydrator in one; applause please for Aromatherapy Associates brand new Hydrosol Sheet Mask.