To Buy For: Kate Middleton's favourite face oil really does perk you up

Ever since I can remember I’ve always loved a facial oil – especially at night, whether on its own or added to a cream as a nourishing boost. But, as I have discovered to my cost, not all oils are created equal. Some are cloying and heavy, others are little more than perfumed petroleum, others cause breakouts and build-ups - and many do little more than make your pillow greasy.

Not the Beauty Sleep Elixir from Beuti Skincare, which has just launched in the UK. Its founder is former aesthetician, Leila Aalam and there are only two products in the range (the other is the rather fabulous Pomegranate Glow Enzyme Cleanser, £55 which is a 3 in one cleanser, mask and exfoliator. pomegranate oil-based cleanser).

people keep telling me I look really well which, given that I’ve just seen off a nasty cold, is a minor miracle

Years in the making and born of a lifetime’s expertise, this beautifully balanced, impeccably sourced blend of exquisite oils is not only lightweight and delicately fragrant, it glides onto the skin like the softest of veils, smoothing fine lines and redness along the way. Thanks to its silky texture, a little goes a very long way. At 98 per cent organic and 100 per cent natural, it's also really good value for money, especially when you compare it to other similar quality products on the market: £47 for 30ml.