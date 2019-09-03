To Buy For: Why I'll always justify buying a luxury cleanser

My heart will always belong to Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm . It was the first beauty product that I really fell in love with and totally sparked my passion for skincare. It was also one of the first products that I wrote about in my fledgling career as a beauty columnist.

The first time I tried it I was utterly hooked. Forget the fact that it was more expensive (£47) than any cleanser I’d used before, I just found that the whole experience of using it made me feel great. The beautiful fragrance, the way that it took my makeup off so effortlessly, the way that it made my skin look and feel so healthy.

The ‘moringa glow' is down to the urge I get to massage my face as soon as I dispense them into my hands

Moringa has been my faithful friend for the past 10 years (Emma Hardie celebrated their 10th birthday recently). Sometimes I’ve been lucky enough to get sent it but more often than not, I save up my pretty pennies or beg for a pot for birthdays and Christmas. When I don’t use it because I am testing another product, I can definitely see the difference in my skin.

Anyway, I was recently introduced to Moringa Balm’s little (and less expensive) sister, Moringa Light Cleansing Gel, £34 and I’ve fallen for it in much the same way that I did the balm. In essence, the gel is exactly the same as the balm from an ingredient perspective but it doesn’t contain beeswax which gives it a much lighter feeling on the skin.