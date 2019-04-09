To Buy For: How this French pharmacy body oil became my signature scent

It was 2001, I was 21 and I had just moved to Paris for the year to work at Radio France as an intern. I’d left my boyfriend behind in London and I was living on my own in a tiny studio apartment and I was nervous, desperately lonely yet wildly excited.

Three weeks in, I went to a fabulous jazz club called Le Bilboquet, with one of my new colleagues. She was older than me, incredibly self-assured and always wore dark red lipstick and a black silk shirt. She exuded Parisian sex appeal and embraced me as a friend, a gesture I really needed at that time.

That evening, we drank delicious red wine, listened to a grizzled old band playing the blues and talked about what I wanted to get out of my year abroad. But what I remember most about that evening is her scent. It was subtle but there was something warming, reassuring and inexplicably French about it. I plucked up the courage to ask her what it was.

To my surprise, she wasn't wearing some expensive EDP steeped in history, but Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse a body oil that you could buy in pretty much any pharmacy. I was still to learn that the French pharmacy was totally different from the type of thing you'd find in the UK. It was like a sweet shop for beauty addicts with an array of high-performing products.

I soon learned that body oil was an essential part of many French women's beauty routines . This specific one immediately became a part of mine and would forever represent Paris for me.

Everything about that smell represented someone who I wanted to be and something I wanted to feeLMy beautiful little road in the 7th arrondissement, Rue St Dominique was filled with tiny little book shops, boutiques and my favourite bakery in Paris. It was like a village in the middle of the city with the Eiffel Tower in view in the distance. The very next day I rushed to the little pharmacy there and without a second thought, handed over what seemed like quite a lot of money at the time, especially for an oil (it's £29.50 these days). But now I had my own bottle Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse.