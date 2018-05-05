To Buy For: The easiest self tan you'll ever try

I never needed to wear foundation until my forties – my skin was always in pretty good nick. By rights it shouldn’t have been; growing up, we slapped Hawaiian Tropic Factor 4 on our pasty white British limbs as we headed for Spain or Greece in the school holidays, where we baked so we could compete for who was the brownest come September. At university, we would disguise our hangover faces with a quick trip to the sunbed (*winces).

I know what I’d tell my younger self now that past sun damage is coming home to roost and I can no longer go foundation-free; 70 per cent of ageing is said to down to UV exposure. I wear SPF all year round ( Elizabeth Arden Prevage SPF 50 Hydrating Shield, £55 is a multi-tasking genius). In summer, I also carry around my trusty Bareminerals SPF 30 Natural Sunscreen, £25 – an SPF powder with a built-in brush which goes on brilliantly over makeup and children (no low factor oils for them!) and I make sure I take the maximum dose vitamin D tablets.

But the fact is, everything looks better with a tan – as Coco Chanel found out when she got drunk on a yacht in the French Riviera in 1920, fell asleep and woke up with a face like a lobster. By the time she got back to Paris, her bronzed complexion looked rather chic against her trademark pearls and sparked a trend which has never really gone away. When you’re tanned, your eyes and teeth look brighter, you have the air not of a wage slave but of someone who might well have just stepped off that yacht.

Fake tans, with their intricate applying and drying regimes, have always seemed to me to require careful time management. By the time I remember, it's either bedtime or I’m rushing out of the door. But now I've found something that fits into my life Balance Me Gradual Tanning Drops for Face and Body, £30 . You can add them to your favourite moisturiser day or night - no flappy bird dance as you wait for your self-tan to dry, and because they are gradual you know you won't wake up completely unmatched to your foundation.