To buy for: the nourishing face cream that soothes even Accutane-ravaged skin

She came into my bathroom, forlorn & desperate and I dug out my most precious cream - Natura Bisse Diamond Extreme , £312 for 50ml. I was given a tiny pot of this luxe product at the brand’s 50th-anniversary event at their Westfield spa. According to the PR, it was a wonder product! So, in awe, I’d put it in the back of my cupboard, saving it for best. It was time to dig it out and see if it could come to my daughter’s rescue. And rescue it did!

When my daughter Angelica, 21, returned from Edinburgh University in March her face was in a terrible state; it was dry, sore and cracked. Four years ago she’d been on Accutane for bad acne which left her face flawless and spot-free, though desperately parched. The icy Scottish air had wreaked havoc on top and the poor thing was desperate; she couldn't wear makeup without it crumbling off and she was applying moisturiser every three hours just to try and combat the dryness.

"The texture is creamy and rich, like velvet. Instantly I could feel my skin absorbing the nourishing ingredients, leaving my face feeling incredibly hydrated, but not in the greasy way that I was used to," Angelica says. "After using it every day for a few months all of the dry patches on my cheeks have completely disappeared and my skin no longer looks cracked. Finally I have the smooth, glowing skin that I have been desperate for all these years.”

What an extraordinary result. So what is in this little pot of wonder? It turns out Natura Bisse are Spanish leaders in scientific led skincare and this product has been designed for skin in need of immediate and extreme repair, such as after aggressive dermatological procedures like laser or chemical peels. The secret weapon is the “Epidermal Self-Modulator” which improves the natural barrier function of the skin from within by using a combination of skin-identical amaretto lipids. The lipids are instantly absorbed into the skin barrier, which in Angelica’s case has been compromised by the effects of Acutuane. It both repairs and protects the outer layer, helping her skin to self-regulate and cope with extreme conditions.

Having witnessed these impressive results first hand, I understand why dermatologists and plastic surgeons are big fans of this product. So while I’ve kissed goodbye to my precious pot, Angelica is busy saving all her pennies for when it runs out.

