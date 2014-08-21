12 year olds scared to leave house without makeup

If you’re anything like us, it’s likely you’ve dabbled in mum’s makeup bag from quite a young age. Playing princesses with red lippy as a child and sneaking the odd pop of mascara as an awkward teen, we’ve all been guilty of it at one time or another. However, a new study has revealed that girls as young as 12 are now too scared to leave the house without a full face of makeup.

The independent study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of skincare brand Simple, has revealed that one in five girls between the ages of 12 and 17 cover their imperfections with makeup on a daily basis before leaving the home, and regularly ‘top up’ during the day.

Although makeup may mask the problem, without a proper skincare routine your concealer comfort blanket could actually be doing more harm than good. Experts warn that applying too much makeup at such a young age can worsen existing skin problems - such as acne - as well as having a detrimental effect on the long-term health of the skin.

Simple skincare expert Caroline Frazer spoke out about the results of the survey, saying: “Applying too much makeup from as young as 12 years old without first using skincare products can cause sensitive skin to become dry and irritated. Skincare products such as face wash and cleanser help ensure that skin is clean and prevent build-up of spot-causing bacteria, while moisturisers are key for ensuring skin is hydrated and often contain SPF to protect against damaging UV rays.