Urban Decay skincare has arrived - and it’s pretty amazing

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 April 2017
urban-decay-12

Love long-lasting makeup? Then you’ll love Urban Decay’s new Rehab and Meltdown skincare lines. Here’s why

From its Makeup Setting Sprays to its Naked Finishing Powders to its Vice Liquid Lipsticks , Urban Decay has proven itself to be one of the best beauty brands around when it comes to long-lasting makeup . And, with its latest launch, it’s taking its tech one step further by providing an accompanying assortment of skincare solutions with which to start and end your day with.

Introducing Rehab Makeup Prep and Meltdown Makeup Remover - two new lines designed to prep and polish pre and post-makeup skin. For hydration, exfoliation and creating the perfect base, the four product Rehab range provides the sturdiest of foundations. Its coconut-mint scented Lip Love lip balm , £11, (which smells DIVINE btw) leaves parched pouts feeling noticeably softer and suppler and ready for whatever colour you pop on top.

For troublesome T-zones, its Pore Refining Peel-off mask , £24, provides a satisfyingly visible way for drawing out impurities thanks to its inclusion of sugarcane extract (a natural form of glycolic acid). Simply apply, let it dry for 10 minutes and gently peel off to set up your own web-looking trap for capturing deep-set dirt and grime. The range’s exfoliating  Pretty Gritty Skin Polish powder , £22, for buffing away dull skin woes and aptly water-like textured Hot Springs Hydrating Gel , £22, complete the pre-makeup line-up.

Regarding makeup removal, the Meltdown line looks to provide a trio of powerful yet gentle ways to make morning panda eyes and base-ridden pillowcases a thing of the past. Products include a Dissolving Spray , £23.50, (an impressive makeup eradicating mist that removes the need to rub and tug - hurrah!), portable three-phase Cleansing Oil Stick , £20, and targeted Lip Oil Stick , £11, for removing long-lasting lip products (genius idea).

Practical and cleverly crafted to help keep wear and tear from long-wear makeup to a minimum, these new arrivals sound like a brilliant way to bookend your beauty regime if you ask us.

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More