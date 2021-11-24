Urban Veda has 40% off for GTG readers this Black Friday: here's what we're buying

24 November 2021
urban-veda-1

What's more, when you order online the Ayurvedic beauty brand will plant a tree

Written in partnership with Urban Veda

If you've never tried Ayurvedic skincare brand Urban Veda now is your perfect chance. This Black Friday the brand is offering 30 per cent off everything, with an extra 10 per cent off for GTG readers using the code GTGBF. There will also be an extra 10 per cent off on-site between 24 and 29 November!

Urban Veda's impressive offering comprises everything from cleansers to body scrubs, all with heavenly, soothing scents inspired by age-old herbal remedies.

I've long been a fan of Urban Veda, in fact, back in my early twenties, the brand's Daily Soothing Face Wash, £11.99, was my first proper 'grown-up' skincare buy. As a faithful fan of the brand, I was interested to learn of their (seriously impressive) sustainability efforts.

Not only are they planting a tree for every online order placed from now on, they've just become a carbon negative workforce. What does that mean? The brand calculated every employee's annual greenhouse gas emissions (taking into account their diet, transport usage etc.) to work out each employee's annual carbon footprint, before offsetting them all (by planting trees) to make them carbon neutral. They then added an extra 20 per cent offsetting to make them carbon negative! They've also introduced carbon neutral shipping. Like I said, seriously impressive.

If you want to get on board with Urban Veda's initiative, here's what we recommend buying from the brand.

For calming skin: Daily Soothing Face Wash, £11.99

If my skin is playing up, I always turn back to this. It calms the skin as you cleanse with sandalwood and ylang-ylang for smooth, soft, subtly scented skin. The oils that make up the delicious scent include rose geranium, patchouli, orange, lemon, clove, rosemary, clary sage, peppermint, myrrh. They all come together for a spa-like scent that turns your nightly cleanse into a luxury few minutes.

For mature skin: Reviving Exfoliating Face Polish, £12.99

This fine scrub delicately exfoliates the skin with a rose-scented polish that banishes dead skin cells, for a clearer, glowing complexion. Don't be put off by a physical scrub, this is ultra-gentle and not remotely harsh.

For dehydrated skin: Radiance body Lotion, £12.99

Urban Veda's silky soft body lotions all sink in easily, but it's this radiance-boosting one I recommend most. It has turmeric in, to improve skin tone, liquorice to restore suppleness (don't worry, you won't smell like Bertie Bassett) and sweet almond oil for that ultra-soft touch.

This Black Friday Urban Veda has 30 per cent off everything, with an extra 10 per cent off for GTG readers using the code GTGBF.


You may also like

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time

Clairol Colour Gloss Up is the temporary colour refresh we've been waiting for

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Noughty's Get Set Grow hair range is here for your thickest hair yet


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More