Urban Veda has 40% off for GTG readers this Black Friday: here's what we're buying

Written in partnership with Urban Veda

If you've never tried Ayurvedic skincare brand Urban Veda now is your perfect chance. This Black Friday the brand is offering 30 per cent off everything, with an extra 10 per cent off for GTG readers using the code GTGBF. There will also be an extra 10 per cent off on-site between 24 and 29 November!

Urban Veda's impressive offering comprises everything from cleansers to body scrubs, all with heavenly, soothing scents inspired by age-old herbal remedies.

I've long been a fan of Urban Veda, in fact, back in my early twenties, the brand's Daily Soothing Face Wash, £11.99, was my first proper 'grown-up' skincare buy. As a faithful fan of the brand, I was interested to learn of their (seriously impressive) sustainability efforts.

Not only are they planting a tree for every online order placed from now on, they've just become a carbon negative workforce. What does that mean? The brand calculated every employee's annual greenhouse gas emissions (taking into account their diet, transport usage etc.) to work out each employee's annual carbon footprint, before offsetting them all (by planting trees) to make them carbon neutral. They then added an extra 20 per cent offsetting to make them carbon negative! They've also introduced carbon neutral shipping. Like I said, seriously impressive.