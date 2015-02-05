1 / 10

Valentine’s Day prep: how to give your pout an A-list makeover

What do the red carpet’s most papped celebrities turn to when they need to get their pouts paparazzi-ready? Forget the killer pricetag, because their secret to camera-ready lips comes in at less than a fiver.

Burt’s Bees is the brand on the lips of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emma Watson and Fearne Cotton, so if you’re looking for a way to say goodbye to your chapped lip woes this Valentine’s Day look no further than their go-to balm. “I have quite sensitive skin, so I avoid products with harsh ingredients and go for natural, gentle options instead,” says Emma Watson. “I love Burt’s Bees Lip Balms - they’re kind on your lips and give a great hint of colour, perfect for a natural look.”

Fellow red carpet beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is also a fan and the lip balm is a staple of Fearne Cotton’s handbag too. “Having dry lips freaks me out, so I carry Burt’s Bees Lip Balm in my clutch,” the Radio 1 DJ said.

Want to find your perfect match? Uncap Your Flavour and get your pout kiss-ready with our go-to guide...

Written in partnership with Burt's Bees .

Getty Images