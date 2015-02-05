Valentine’s Day prep: how to give your pout an A-list makeover
What do the red carpet’s most papped celebrities turn to when they need to get their pouts paparazzi-ready? Forget the killer pricetag, because their secret to camera-ready lips comes in at less than a fiver.
Burt’s Bees is the brand on the lips of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emma Watson and Fearne Cotton, so if you’re looking for a way to say goodbye to your chapped lip woes this Valentine’s Day look no further than their go-to balm. “I have quite sensitive skin, so I avoid products with harsh ingredients and go for natural, gentle options instead,” says Emma Watson. “I love Burt’s Bees Lip Balms - they’re kind on your lips and give a great hint of colour, perfect for a natural look.”
Fellow red carpet beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is also a fan and the lip balm is a staple of Fearne Cotton’s handbag too. “Having dry lips freaks me out, so I carry Burt’s Bees Lip Balm in my clutch,” the Radio 1 DJ said.
Want to find your perfect match? Uncap Your Flavour and get your pout kiss-ready with our go-to guide...
To get a lip balm twist: Hydrating Coconut & Pear Lip Balm
For those with an experimental streak, try a swipe of this dynamic duo of a lip balm on for size. Infused with hydration heavyweight coconut oil, shea butter and vitamin-packed pear extract, it’s the slightly more exotic lip balm variant for days when you fancy something just a little bit different...
To superfeed your lips: Rejuvenating Açai Berry Lip Balm
For lips in need of some superfruit assistance, this antioxidant infused variation enriched with açai berry and vitamins A, C, D and E and omega oils is certain to give parched pouts some instant relief. A deep purple berry grown in the Brazilian Rainforests, it proves to be the perfect pop of on-the-go superfood goodness to keep lips looking healthy and supremely hydrated all day long.
To refresh and impress: Refreshing Pink Grapefruit Lip Balm
Invigorating and refreshing, get your citrus-hit with this uplifting-scented lip balm. Enriched with pink grapefruit oil, known for its cleansing abilities and talent for stimulating the lymphatic system and toning the skin, vitamins C and E make for the perfect finishing touch to a balm that brings a zesty hit to your lip balm line-up.
To fool your sweet tooth: Honey Lip Balm
Like honey to a bee, give your pout a dose of seriously addictive R&R and sweeten your lips naturally with this bullet of beeswax, shea butter, almond oil, cocoa butter and lanolin. Made with golden honey and vitamin E, it’s our pick for giving lips a helping hand to take the sting out of chapped lips before date night and beyond.
To get a hint of colour: Replenishing Pomegranate Lip Balm
Mixing high octane conditioning with the perfect hint of colour, opt for this lip balm for a dose of just-kissed appeal. Formulated using pomegranate oil from pomegranate fruit extract from the Punica Granatum tree, its nourishing combination of antioxidant-rich polyphenols and anthocyanidins to protect, restore and boost lips’ defences will stand them in good stead against all manner of moisture-sapping nasties.
To get exotic without the air miles: Nourishing Mango Lip Balm
For juicy lips tinged with a touch of tropical flair, look no further than this mango butter-infused dry lip saviour. Heavenly scented and incredibly moisturising, it effectively transports the most winter-worn of lips to sunnier shores providing a much healthier forecast for duking it out with the elements.
To add a dose of peppermint tingliness: Beeswax Lip Balm
A must-have in any girl’s kiss-anticipation artilleries, keep this conditioning lip balm enriched with peppermint oil close to hand in the event that your actual mints are too far out of reach. A great multi-tasker for freshening breath and keeping lips soft and supple with a subtle tingly sensation, it’s the classic lip conditioner certainly worthy of its cult following.
To get your cold-pressed fix: Wild Cherry Moisturizing Lip Balm
The latest member to the Burt’s Bees block, this balm may be the newest, but it’s up there with its contemporaries when it comes to its bevy of skin conditioning goodies. Made with rich cherry oil - cold-pressed from cherry seed kernels and beeswax, coconut oil and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, think of it as a dream team of hydrating heroes to come to the rescue of pre-date lips that’s the perfect balance of sweet and tart.
To appease your inner chocoholic: Revitalizing Blueberry & Dark Chocolate Lip Balm
We always knew chocolate could be good for you and it’s saving grace comes courtesy of a combination of cocoa powder, cocoa seed butter and blueberry seed oil to deliver a punch of antioxidants to leave lips soft and conditioned. With a scent that smells good enough to eat, this flavour’s a must for those with a penchant for the sweeter things in life...
