Victoria Beckham's first skincare is here - and it's a blockbuster collab

We’ve been loving Victoria Beckham Beauty’s makeup launches , so we were intrigued when VB announced this week that skincare was next in her sites. Today she has collaborated with skincare legend Professor Augustinus Bader to create a Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser, £92 for 30ml (and £140 for a 50ml bottle).

Biomedical scientist Bader is best known for his cult product The Cream, £205, a does-it-all one-pot wonder, loved by beauty editors worldwide and celebs such Kate Bosworth, Leonardo Di Caprio and Naomi Campbell and of course VB herself. It evolved from a wound cream he developed after years of clinical experience and research, which reduces scar formation in burn victims.

He's renowned for creating products that leave skin stronger and healthier, with fine lines reduced and pores minimised, so this collab (official name 'Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader') could be yet another blockbuster - The Cream Mark 2. It uses has his same proprietary TFC8 technology which, it says "contribute to the skin’s own repair and renewal systems". The Priming Moisturiser is a lotion as opposed to a cream and creates a light base for makeup to help achieve the trademark VB glow.

We all know Victoria has struggled with acne in the past, so we were excited to see if this product agreed with our sometimes problematic skin (full review to follow), but on first impression, since the product landed on our desk this morning we think this could be a new makeup bag staple.

The first thing we noticed was how pleasingly heavy the packaging is. It has an easy-to-use pump applicator, and the lotion absorbed almost instantly into our skin, it's unscented, and even when applied just to the back of our hand, there's an instant luminesce that we were very impressed by.

“It’s been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturiser that works to improve the health of my skin and gives me that fresh, natural glow that I love,” Victoria enthused on her website.