Victoria Beckham's first skincare is here - and it's a blockbuster collab

20 November 2019
vb

Victoria Beckham has teamed up with Prof Augustinus Bader for her first moisturiser, which promises the VB glow. Here's what it's like

We’ve been loving Victoria Beckham Beauty’s makeup launches , so we were intrigued when VB announced this week that skincare was next in her sites. Today she has collaborated with skincare legend Professor Augustinus Bader to create a Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser, £92 for 30ml (and £140 for a 50ml bottle).

Biomedical scientist Bader is best known for his cult product The Cream, £205, a does-it-all one-pot wonder, loved by beauty editors worldwide and celebs such Kate Bosworth, Leonardo Di Caprio and Naomi Campbell and of course VB herself. It evolved from a wound cream he developed after years of clinical experience and research, which reduces scar formation in burn victims.

He's renowned for creating products that leave skin stronger and healthier, with fine lines reduced and pores minimised, so this collab (official name 'Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader') could be yet another blockbuster - The Cream Mark 2. It uses has his same proprietary TFC8 technology which, it says "contribute to the skin’s own repair and renewal systems". The Priming Moisturiser is a lotion as opposed to a cream and creates a light base for makeup to help achieve the trademark VB glow.

We all know Victoria has struggled with acne in the past, so we were excited to see if this product agreed with our sometimes problematic skin (full review to follow), but on first impression, since the product landed on our desk this morning we think this could be a new makeup bag staple.

The first thing we noticed was how pleasingly heavy the packaging is. It has an easy-to-use pump applicator, and the lotion absorbed almost instantly into our skin, it's unscented, and even when applied just to the back of our hand, there's an instant luminesce that we were very impressed by.

“It’s been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturiser that works to improve the health of my skin and gives me that fresh, natural glow that I love,” Victoria enthused on her website.

While it’s quite on the pricey side, it does make some big claims to support up the price point. According to the website, the Priming Moisturiser is “proven to support cell turnover, reduce pore size, and increase radiance, all whilst leaving your skin instantly glowing, hydrated and primed for what’s next.”

“I'm quite obsessed with the product,” Victoria added. “You genuinely do see a difference in your skin — plump, luminous. Plus there's this really natural glow.”

"It was an honour to collaborate with Victoria for her first skin launch," said Augustinus Bader. "I am excited to share some of our skincare benefits in this product. It's the first priming moisturiser of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for makeup application."

All images Instagram/victoriabeckkham


You may also like

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More