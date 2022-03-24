A mother/daughter skin online consultation gave us our best skin ever

Usually when my daughter and I are on a joint Zoom call, it’s to discuss how GCSEs are going with her teacher. So, it was novel to log on together on a Saturday afternoon for a fun skincare chat. This wasn’t just any old chat about products, though – it was a mother/daughter consultation with one of the UK’s leading plastic surgeons and aesthetic doctors about our skincare regimes and skin issues.

Our session was courtesy of Get Harley – the start-up skincare portal with more than 400 top aesthetic doctors and facialists on tap for advice. (It just won the prestigious award for Best Product of the Year at the Aesthetics Awards).

The service allows users to pick the brains of a top consultant for skincare advice in a 30-minute video consultation. They then recommend a product selection tailored to you which you have the option of buying. However, the mother and daughter sessions – which are launching for Mother’s Day but will be ongoing - cost £50 and last 50 minutes.

Mums are often the first person to pass on skincare advice to daughters. I remember and cherish my Mum’s advice to begin using Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum , £51 when I went to Uni (she still buys me a bottle every Christmas thirty years later!).

I was initially more up for it than Allegra. I cajoled her with the promise of some effective medical-grade skincare (probably not available in the shops – only from clinics) which seemed to pique her interest.

Teenagers now are far more discerning when it comes to beauty products than in my day when we used to get excited about a strawberry-scented face mask sachet and a bath pearl! Today’s teens are genuinely skincare savvy and know the difference between hyaluronic and glycolic acid (thank you, Tiktok) but often use things that aren’t necessary or are meant for more mature skin. I thought it would be interesting to hear once and for all what really works - and what doesn’t - for a 15-year-old’s complexion.

Although I’ve been a beauty writer for more than 20 years, there are now so many products aimed at the younger market that I struggle to advise Allegra. Currently, she rotates between cleansers and moisturisers from Glossier , Bioderma , Cerave . Allegra’s skin is pretty good overall, but like me she’s prone to a bit of redness . She doesn’t like wearing foundation yet so we thought it would be great to try and find something to even her skin tone, sort the blocked pores around the nose, and the occasional breakout.

I’m often flummoxed these days as to as what to use on my own skin, too, as I test so many products. So, for once, I’d love to be told what to use by a doctor. In perimenopause, my skin has become more sensitive, and I’ve been diagnosed with rosacea alongside hormonal melasma - a type of hard-to-treat recurring pigmentation which I’ve had since having children 17 years ago. I don’t really like using acids or exfoliants, which I used to rely on for a glow as they make my skin redder. Plus, I struggle with finding a good Vitamin C product to keep the pigmentation at bay which doesn’t start off my rosacea.

The skincare doctors du jour

Get Harley matched us with UK and US trained Dr Ash Soni , a rising star in aesthetics. After doing a fellowship at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital where he sub-specialised in Oncoplastic surgery performing reconstructive surgery for cancer patients, he set up private practices in Surrey, Ascot and London specialising in upper eyelid surgery, jawline enhancing treatments and very natural looking, subtle Botox.

I’m a real beauty know-it-all, but within minutes of chatting I realised I was in the presence of a skincare legend as he was offering up advice and product combinations, I would not have thought of, plus tips I hadn’t heard before. Like getting the most out of your Vitamin C product by using it at night, instead of diluting it with other products or makeup as you would in the day.

Allegra thought Dr Soni was brilliant too - not at all patronising and really approachable. I especially loved hearing Allegra ask about whether she really needed to wear SPF daily (I had told her that myself, but she needed to hear it from a ‘proper doctor’) and whether she needed to cleanse morning and evening? (Dr Soni said yes to that and even suggested a different product for each cleanse!)

Dr Soni’s suggestions for Allegra, 15:

3 x AM steps - a gentle cleanser to start the day, a simple moisturiser followed by a daily SPF

3 x PM steps - a different cleanser to use after school (to remove pollution and grime from the day) a spot gel as needed and the same moisturiser

TOTAL PRICE: £208