Want that supermodel glow? We have just the product...

This week the Glossy Posse have been living by one mantra - ‘Suns out, guns out! A saying that couldn’t be more true for the general British public who, come summertime, hastily run out into the sunshine to try and swap dull, lacklustre complexions for a honeyed more healthy hue.

What if however, we told you that you could forgo the sandy beach bums, uneven tan lines and (most importantly) dangers of sun tanning by replacing your annual tangerine dream with a bottle of what can only be described as pure perfection - because this is a promise we can indeed deliver on. Say hello to your new summer body essential, NUXE Huile Prodigieuse.

With a predominantly natural formula (95.2% ingredients come from mother earth), this sparkling dry oil contains a unique combination of six precious plant oils and vitamin E that work to nourish, repair and soften skin.

No one trick pony it can be spritzed, doused and rubbed into the skin for suppleness, hair for glossy shine and the body for a shimmering, supermodel glow. With no greasy residue to speak of, it quickly absorbs into the skin leaving nothing but a golden gleam and a heavenly holiday scent - what more could we ask for?

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse, £21, buy online

