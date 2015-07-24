We are hiring! Check out the latest beauty job vacancies

Here at Get The Job , your wish is our command. You can now find the most exciting industry vacancies all on one carefully curated jobs board. With new brands and returning favourites advertising fresh new roles every week, your dream job could be just around the corner. So what are you waiting for?

Get The Gloss

Fancy working for a fast-paced, cutting edge health and beauty website (if we do say so ourselves)? We’re hiring! Working for us at Get The Gloss you’ll be part of a small, friendly, go-getting team who are working to re-map the digital beauty landscape.

You’ll win lots of friend points if you forward to any digital marketing whizzes you may know, too. Click here to apply or forward to a friend.

Pai Skincare

There is literally nothing about Pai that isn’t practically perfect in every way. Their award-winning, vegan, organic skincare products are made in London by an all-female team of cosmetic specialists. Not to mention they have a cult following of sensitive skinned fans.

They’re currently rapidly growing their business so now is the time to jump on the Pai bandwagon! Could you be the Social Media and PR Assistant they’re looking for?

Elizabeth Arden

Global beauty giant Elizabeth Arden barely needs any introduction. Their iconic little red door logo is recognised all around the world. But don’t let the scale intimidate you; at Arden they care about their employees maximising their potential - and having fun along the way.

If you’re interested in joining the passionate team at Arden UK then check out their roles here .

Sjal Skincare

East meets West with Sjal Skincare, the beauty brand that fuses ancient spirituality with modern biotechnology. Their luxury products have a dedicated A-list following, and their packaging is utterly pinterest-worthy.