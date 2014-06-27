Weekend Wonders: 28th - 29th June

27 June 2014

1 / 11

Weekend Wonders: 28th - 29th June

With beautiful weather like this, it would be a shame not to get outside and soak up the sun while it lasts.

Hanna Ibraheem has compiled the top ten things to do this weekend, including the best spot for Wimbledon, a serene space to escape the World Cup and yoga.

Click through the gallery to read more...

2 / 11

Watch a film on water

We’ve heard of rooftop cinema, secret cinema and future cinema – but now film buffs are rushing to experience a new movie sensation: floating cinema. Running from now until 21 September, floating cinema will include on-board and outdoor film screenings, ‘Open Air Weekenders’, floating tours, talks, music and workshops while the floating barge navigates from east to west London. All aboard for a unique cinematic experience.

Floating Cinema, price and time dependent on viewing, click  here  for full schedule

3 / 11

Take refuge in a football-free zone

For some, all this World Cup business has already become too much. That’s why Coq d’Argent have promised that they will be a football-free zone this summer, for those that wish to catch up with friends - away from World Cup mania. Located in the heart of the city, their stunning rooftop terrace provides a relaxing garden to unwind over drinks while you take in the stunning view of iconic landmarks around you. Or head to their French Riviera-inspired bar for lavish drinks and yacht inspired bar snacks.

Coq d’Argent, No.1 Poultry, London, EC2R 8EJ, click  here  for opening times

4 / 11

Party 1,000ft in the sky

As silent disco mania spreads, Time Out have taken it to new heights by teaming up with the The Shard to bring you Silent Disco at The View from The Shard. Enter The Shard and catch a lift 1,000ft high before grabbing a set of headphones. Three DJs will be battling it out in a bid to get you to tune in to their channel. Once you’ve decided, party the night away as the hustle and bustle of London provides unparallel views.

Silent Disco at The View from The Shard, £37.50 per person, starts 10pm, until 16 November, buy tickets  here

5 / 11

Protect your skin from the sun

When it comes to suncare, there are so many options on the market, but not many do it quite like La Roche Posay. Their Anthelios SPF 50+ products are extremely effective in protecting your skin against harmful sun rays. Their oil stood out for its easy application and high strength. It doesn’t leave your skin dry and is water resistant to prevent numerous re-applications. But the overall winner was this clever Anthelios SPF 50+ stick, which lets you focus on specific sun sensitive areas. High in PPD (Persistent Pigment Darkening) factor, it offers one of the best protections against UVA and can easily be slipped into your handbag for re-application on the go. No more burning for you.

La Roche-Posay ANTHELIOS FACE ANTI SHINE FLUID SPF30 50ml , £15.50

La Roche-Posay ANTHELIOS PROTECTIVE OIL SPF50+ 200ml , £17.50

La Roche-Posay ANTHELIOS STICK SPF50+ 9g , £9.50

6 / 11

Enjoy the (rare) Great British sunshine

Take advantage of the sun and head to The Refinery’s outdoor terrace for al fresco screenings and dining. Until 13 July, the terrace will be transformed into a holiday getaway, complete with white picket fencing, striped deck chairs to lounge and a large screen to watch Wimbledon and the World Cup final - all while you feast on their delicious seasonal menu. There will also be screenings of Hollywood classcs, such as Grease, Top Gun and Back To The Future – all for free.

The Refinery  , Saturday (10am – midnight) and Sunday (10am – 6pm), 110 Southwark Street, London SE1 OTF

7 / 11

Cool down with some special ice cream

Boutique gelateria Black Vanilla have opened a tennis-themed pop at Harvey Nichols Knightbridge this summer. Keeping shoppers cool and refreshed on the fifth floor Food Market, customers can expect Wimbledon-inspired creations such as New Balls Please (Hollow artisan chocolate tennis balls coated in green coconut with your choice of artisan gelato fillings) and Pimms Sorbetto. Known for being a high quality additive-free brand, this is the ideal place to visit after a seriously sporty day of retail therapy.

Black Vanilla, 100% natural ingredients, £3 for a 120ml pot, Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge

8 / 11

Say goodbye to city-stressed skin

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again, it’s important to protect your skin against the sun. Which is why we were pleased to hear about Lancôme’s new hybrid product: the City Miracle CC Cream SPF50/PA+++. Tested in some of the world’s most polluted cities, such as Paris, New York and Shanghai, this product proved to reduce complexion irregularities while protecting skin against environmental stresses. Just because you live in a stressful city, it doesn’t mean that your skin has to feel the effects too.

Lancôme The City Miracle CC Cream SPF50/PA+++, £27, available  here

9 / 11

Embrace your inner yogi

Get on board with ‘Fitness Friday’, a chance to enjoy a free afternoon class of yoga in St Martin’s Courtyard. Hosted by Yotopia Yoga, there will be Dynamic Yoga (a fluid and lively form of movement), Rocket Yoga (a dynamic and fast-paced flow of yoga) and Voga (a cross between yoga and voguing – we can’t get over how amazing this sounds). Yoga mats will be provided and classes will fill up on a first come first serve basis. The perfect way to kick start your weekend.

Yotopia Yoga, Friday 27 June, Rocket Yoga (1.00pm – 2.00pm), Voga (4.00pm – 5.00pm) and Dynamic Yoga (6.00pm – 7.00pm), St Martin’s Courtyard

10 / 11

Indulge in spa treatments and cocktails

The Health Club, One Aldwych hotel’s award-winning spa, has launched Sip & Spa, a refreshing Natura Bissé Vitamin C face and body treatment and delicious Citrus Treatsummer cocktail. Customers will be treated to a luxurious 60-minute Radian Booster Facial, followed by a 30-minute energy boosted Vitamin C body scrub. You can then take a dip in the 18-metre chlorine-free swimming pool (complete with underwater music), sauna and eucalyptus steam room. And it doesn’t end there. Next, you can relax in the Lobby Bar, where you’ll be presented with a zesty Citrus Treat cocktail to cool you down. You’re guaranteed to leave feeling like a brand new you.

The Health Club , One Aldwych Hotel, 1 Aldwych, London WC2B 4BZ

11 / 11

Experience Wimbledon in the (second) best way possible

Head to The Bluebird for the ultimate Wimbledon-viewing experience. Featuring giant tennis balls in the carousel, a big outdoor screen showing the games, a smoking BBQ and Pimm’s jugs and Champagne flowing through the evening, there’s nowhere else you’d rather be.

The Bluebird , 350 King’s Road, London, SW3 5UU

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More

 