Weekend Wonders: 28th - 29th June

Indulge in spa treatments and cocktails
The Health Club, One Aldwych hotel’s award-winning spa, has launched Sip & Spa, a refreshing Natura Bissé Vitamin C face and body treatment and delicious Citrus Treatsummer cocktail. Customers will be treated to a luxurious 60-minute Radian Booster Facial, followed by a 30-minute energy boosted Vitamin C body scrub. You can then take a dip in the 18-metre chlorine-free swimming pool (complete with underwater music), sauna and eucalyptus steam room. And it doesn’t end there. Next, you can relax in the Lobby Bar, where you’ll be presented with a zesty Citrus Treat cocktail to cool you down. You’re guaranteed to leave feeling like a brand new you.
The Health Club , One Aldwych Hotel, 1 Aldwych, London WC2B 4BZ