Weekend Wonders: 2nd - 3rd August

Be part of a powder spectacle

This year’s schedule of HOLI ONE Colour Festivals promises to be more colourful, vivid and energetic than ever before. Thousands of people, dressed in white, will flock to Wembley Park, London, and Heaton Park, Manchester, this weekend, where they will share music, dance, performance art and visual stimulation.

You can buy a “General Admission with powder” ticket, which will allow you to collect your powder at the entrance on the day. Or you can purchase your powder from a stall at the event. Available in 6 colours, the powder comes in Pink Bikini, Green Planet, Blue Lagoon, Yellow Sunrise, Juicy Orange or Violet Secret. Be warned, you’ll arrive in white but leave covered in every colour under the rainbow.

HOLI ONE , 12pm – 10pm, Saturday 2 August, over 18s only, Wembley Park and Heaton Park, also taking part in Leeds (9 August), Nottingham (9 August), Belfast (16 August), Dublin (16 August) and Glasgow (23 August)