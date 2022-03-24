Weekend Wonders: 2nd - 3rd August

31 July 2014

1 / 11

Weekend Wonders: 2nd - 3rd August

This year has seen the rise of the staycation. So to help you make the most of it, Hanna Ibraheem has selected the best things on offer across the UK this weekend.

Whether you're looking for a spot of rugby in the middle of the City, a chance to treat the kids or even the latest products to treat yourself, there's something for everyone...

2 / 11

Be part of a powder spectacle

This year’s schedule of HOLI ONE Colour Festivals promises to be more colourful, vivid and energetic than ever before. Thousands of people, dressed in white, will flock to Wembley Park, London, and Heaton Park, Manchester, this weekend, where they will share music, dance, performance art and visual stimulation.

You can buy a “General Admission with powder” ticket, which will allow you to collect your powder at the entrance on the day. Or you can purchase your powder from a stall at the event. Available in 6 colours, the powder comes in Pink Bikini, Green Planet, Blue Lagoon, Yellow Sunrise, Juicy Orange or Violet Secret. Be warned, you’ll arrive in white but leave covered in every colour under the rainbow.

HOLI ONE , 12pm – 10pm, Saturday 2 August, over 18s only, Wembley Park and Heaton Park, also taking part in Leeds (9 August), Nottingham (9 August), Belfast (16 August), Dublin (16 August) and Glasgow (23 August)

3 / 11

Rock double denim

It’s a look that’s hard to pull off (not even Britney and Justin managed it during their heyday) but Selfridges Birmingham are encouraging us to fully embrace the divisive trend by throwing a Double Denim party in their Denim Studios. Dedicated to the versatile fabric, there will be complimentary alterations with every purchase from Edwin, competitions with G-Star Raw and gifts from Armani Jeans, Lee and Hudson. There will also be a DJ playing live sets to get your bootcuts, straight leg or super skinny fits moving to the beat.

Double Denim Party, 12pm to 6pm, 2 - 3 August, Selfridges Birmingham, Men's and Women's Denim Studios

4 / 11

Attack those cracked heels

As the heatwave continues, we’re taking the opportunity to adopt sandals as our permanent form of footwear. But it’s this time of year that makes us realise – we can seriously neglect our feet. So we were singing to the heavens when foot expert Scholl released its groundbreaking Scholl Velvet Smooth Express Pedi.

For those that find it difficult to fit a pedicure into their schedule (who actually has the time?!), this clever device allows you to get perfectly pedicured feet in an instant. By rolling it over any hard skin, the Velvet Smooth will work to file away any hard skin and buff your heels to leave them extremely smooth and soft. Once you get your hands on this, you’ll wonder what you did without it – it's a serious game changer.

Scholl Velvet Smooth Express Pedi, £29.99, available  here

5 / 11

Play beach rugby in the City

With 240 tons of sand in tow, London Beach Rugby is back and setting up to take over Canary Wharf’s Wood Wharf for its second year. Spread across two days of five-a-side games, this year will also see London Nets, a competition for teams to battle it out over Indoor Netballs. Admission for spectators is free, so head over for music, bars, food and get behind a team (or sign up, if you're feeling competitive).

Beach Rugby, 11am – 8.30pm, 1 – 2 August, this year’s event will be focusing on raising money for Help for Heroes, Canary Wharf - Wood Wharf E14

6 / 11

Enjoy some Proper Tea

Offering a contemporary take on traditional British tearooms, Proper Tea is serving up a delicious summer menu. Including dishes such as halloumi, tomato and olives salad, served warm with tabbouleh, roasted vegetable and a spicy avocado dressing and sweet scone served with preserve and organic clotted cream and over 50 choices of tea, this quaint cafe is located in Manchester Cathedral and also offers workshops. Classes include exploring ancient methods used to create tea and ‘Around The World In 8 Tea Cups’, a chance to taste eight teas from different countries and discover their unique stories.

Proper Tea, open until 8pm, Monday to Saturday, Manchester Cathedral, Cathedral Yard, Manchester, M3 1SQ

7 / 11

Book ahead

Set in an open 1,250 seat auditorium, Regent’s Park’s Open Air Theatre is a must for all theatregoers. The only outdoor theatre in Britain, visitors are able to bring picnics and Pimm's to enjoy as they watch a dynamic form of storytelling. The performances left for this summer are The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (17 July – 23 August) and To Kill A Mockingbird (28 August – 23 September), though you’re advised to book earlier as tickets are already selling fast.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (17 July – 23 August 2014) and To Kill a Mockingbird (28 August – 13 September 2014), click  here  for tickets

8 / 11

Pamper yourself to paradise

In celebration of their Frangipani Monoi range’s tenth anniversary, Elemis have launched their new Frangipani Monoi Body Cream. Released in a limited edition bottle, which pays homage to the delicate frangipani flower’s fragrance, this luxurious body cream instantly melts into the skin, leaving it softer, moisturised and extremely smooth. Packed with macadamia oil and Tahitian monoi oil, this cream works to nourish and protect the skin. Its beautiful floral scent whisks you away to an exotic paradise and should take place of pride in your suitcase, if you're planning a getaway.

Frangipani Monoi Body Cream, £24, launches in August 2014

9 / 11

Join the mile high team

Grab your ticket and pack your (hand)bag, the Mile High pop-up is here to take you to the exciting destination of Andalucia. Bringing together a cabin crew of bartenders from across the globe, along with head chef Ollie Templement, you’ll experience the liveliest and most delicious elements of Spain. On arrival, air hostesses will welcome you to the retro departure lounge. You can then enjoy cocktails and gourmet bar snacks at check in before embarking on Mile High’s chosen food destination. Don’t be late for departure.

Mile High: Destination Andalucia, 2 August (other dates available), secret London location, £65, click  here  for tickets

10 / 11

Take your child to the best of the West

School's out for summer and what better way to spend some time with your child than to take them to some of best shows in London theatre – for free? Annual London theatre initiative Kids Week is offering free tickets for children aged 16 or under, provided they’re with an adult paying full price. The scheme will be running between 1 and 31 August across 37 shows.

There will also be an exciting range of free activities, such as children being able to enjoy a ballet or tap dance class on stage at Billy Elliot, take part in an exclusive Charlie And The Chocolate Factory post-show Q&A, go backstage at Jersey Boys or learn the moves to Michael Jackson’s hit Thriller on the set of Thriller Live. Under 5s may also attend a The Tiger Who Came To Tea tea party.

Kids Week, 1 – 31 August, click  here  for more information

11 / 11

Support the independent creative scene

Returning for its seventh year, Hackney WickED will be setting up to showcase the best independent artists, performers and musicians around. The line-up is packed with exhibitions, site-specific art, pop-up events, fetes, markets, film events, music events, workshops, debates and more. Some of the highlights include taking part in graffiti art, a swingers club (not what you think, it involves actually sitting on a swing!) and writing your own symphony - if you fancy trying your hand at being the next Mozart.

Hackney WickED, 1 – 3 August, timing and location dependent on event, see full schedule  here

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More

 