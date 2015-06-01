What a bride wants: The new Jo Malone Lace Bottle Collection

If you’re struggling for inspiration for bridal gift ideas, fret no more, as here a GTG HQ, we’ve found the perfect solution to your dilemma with the arrival of the new Jo Malone Lace Bottle Collection.

A new service offering a beautifully etched bespoke lace bottle to be created for her favourite Jo Malone perfume, it acts as a unique way to complement the bride’s lace wedding dress. Ideal for the wedding itself or perhaps as an anniversary gift to whisk her back to her special day in years to come, it’s a collector’s item that serves as an elegant memento.

MORE GLOSS: The 12 best bridal beauty looks of all time

Available in three different designs - Daisy Leaf, Water Lily and Wild Rose, it can be requested for ten of the brand’s most-loved and popular scents. Traditional with a twist, think of it as a great partner for her bouquet (maybe Orange Blossom?), an alternative to her something blue (Wild Bluebell possibly?) or perhaps her something borrowed...(if you’d rather not give it away - perfectly understandable in our books...)

Follow us on @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .

The Jo Malone London Lace Bottle Collection is priced at RRP £86 for each Cologne and is available in selected Boutiques. For stockist information, visit www.jomalone.co.uk or telephone +44(0) 800 054 2411.