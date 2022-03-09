How to get rid of blackheads (and why they appear in the first place)

A blackhead is a blocked pore that is open on the skin rather than being covered, unlike a whitehead. The pore (hair follicle) becomes blocked with a mixture of the skin's natural oil sebum, dead skin and bacteria.

Sebum is produced by a small gland attached to the pore. Sebum moisturises the hair and skin and usually comes out of the pore opening on to the surface of the skin. If the sebum becomes blocked in the pore, then bacteria can also build up.

Sebum and skin cells also contain melanin, the pigment that gives the hair and skin colour. Melanin turns dark (oxidizes) when exposed to air. That is where blackheads get the dark colour from; the oxygen can get to the melanin in the sebum because the pore is open. So blackheads are not dirty, and scrubbing or over cleaning does not remove or prevent them.

Blackheads can affect people with any skin type, but are more common in those with oily skin or those using very oily products and makeup.

Tips for treating blackheads