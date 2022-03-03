What doctors get done - the skin treatments Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai really rates

What would a skin expert do? It’s the question that this series has been looking to answer. From Dr Anjali Mahto to Dr Justine Kluk , the experts that we’ve featured so far have provided a relatable insight into their personal skincare journeys, and given us the opportunity to have a good old nose around the contents of their bathroom shelves. This time around, it’s the turn of leading ophthalmic plastic reconstructive and cosmetic surgeon Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai , an internationally recognised expert in eye and face rejuvenation.

Her key skincare concerns are dryness, loose skin and patchy pigmentation issues, along with loss of skin plumpness and radiance as she’s entered her mid-40s. Some valuable skincare tweaks and in-clinic treatments have helped her address these issues though. We caught up with Dr Shah-Desai to find out more, and to ask how she meets her changing skincare needs as she gets older.

What’s your skin philosophy?

My skin philosophy focuses on radiant, healthy skin - that to me means skin that’s firm, luminous and even-toned. To achieve this, I combine preventative skincare using actives like hyaluronic acid , vitamin C , retinol and sun protection with the latest advancements in aesthetics to restore and maintain the structural integrity of the cells, and encourage cellular renewal to achieve long-lasting results.

What non-surgical treatments do you have?

I had Ultherapy to my lower face and neck in December 2017 and repeated it in January of this year to address saggy jowls and thinning skin. It uses ultrasound energy to stimulate collagen growth deep below the skin surface.

I have Hydrafacials to deeply cleanse and hydrate the skin and counteract damage by free radicals, and Intraceuticals Oxygen Facial Treatments which use hyperbaric oxygen to increase the delivery of professional strength serums to the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Any injectables?

I’ve had Restylane Skin Boosters and Profhilo , both are hyaluronic acid injectables that treat skin laxity and dryness. As I get older, I am happy to consider deep dermal fillers for addressing areas of facial volume loss.

Any surgical procedures?

No, I haven’t had any cosmetic surgery done.

Are there any procedures that you’d like to try or bring into your clinic?

In Europe, some practitioners are achieving great treatment results from using Tixel (a new skin tightening and contouring procedure that uses tiny heated cones) to deliver Botox without needles to achieve a softer, more natural and relaxed appearance. This is something I want to introduce into the clinic in 2019, especially for the perioral [corners of the mouth and nasolabial folds] and neck area.

I would love to try Cellfina - a non-surgical cellulite-reducing treatment . Although I don’t offer body treatments, this is certainly an area of personal interest for this year.

What would you never go near?

I would never have any procedure done by untrained hands, and permanent fillers.

Who do you go to for treatments?

I choose people with the most experience in that particular treatment or technology, or with a speciality for treatment for that area of the body. So I would choose to be treated by a world expert or international trainer. My Ultherapy was performed by the UK Trainer for Merz (the company that sells Ultherapy) who provides Ultherapy in my clinic.

Which treatment do you think gives women most bang for their buck?

A surgical upper lid blepharoplasty (eyelid lift) is an amazing treatment that gives the biggest bang for your buck in my experience. It eliminates hooded saggy eyelids and gives an open-eyed appearance. Excess skin and fat are removed from the upper lid through a cut hidden in the natural eyelid crease. If the upper lid is droopy, the muscle that raises the lid can be tightened too. The cut is then closed with fine stitches. If the sagging skin obstructs peripheral vision, blepharoplasty can eliminate the obstruction and expand the visual field too.

In terms of non-surgical treatments, tear trough fillers give an instantly refreshed appearance, and are the biggest bang for your buck for an instant visual ‘refresh.’ They treat dark circles under the eyes and under-eye hollows due to volume loss, boost collagen production and hydrate skin from the inside.

What’s the best lifestyle habit that works for you for great skin?

Daily use of sunblock, drinking lots of water, eight hours of sleep and meditation.

How does your skincare routine tackle your skincare concerns?

In the morning I use:

iS Clinical Youth Eye Complex , £79