Cleansing bars - the ‘no soap soaps’ that are raising the bar

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 July 2018
cleansing-bars

Gentle and non-drying, these multitasking face and body cleansers are a skincare (and travel) staple this summer. Here’s why

Soaps usually conjure up memories of scuzzy school sinks, dry skin and unpleasant chalkiness that left hands ashy and grey for ages afterwards. However, much like mousses  and body sprays , they’re set for a comeback and it’s all down to innovations in formulation which make them not just more moisturising, but also more multi-tasking too.

Known as cleansing bars, these souped up ‘soap-free’ successors make for a better fit for a range of skin types - the dryness-prone in particular - thanks to their absence of harsh cleansing agents such as SLS  (sodium lauryl sulphate) and addition of skin calming and conditioning ingredients such as prebiotics  and emollients to keep post-shower tightness to a minimum. Some even boast exfoliating qualities to give your cleanse extra edge.

As a result, they’re not just a great addition to your body care regime, but also, thanks to their gentler formulations, your face care regime too.

The ideal multitasker to pack in your suitcase this summer, here’s our pick of the best ones around.

Gallinée Cleansing Bar, £9.90

Great for: Dry to combination skin types

This softening and calming pick works to keep disruption to your skin barrier  to a minimum thanks to a moisture and microbiome balancing blend of prebiotics  and lactic acid. It’s free of mineral oil and additionally, is formulated at pH5.8 to help respect your skin’s natural pH levels. Skin’s left feeling soft and supple after use and not at all stripped.

Buy online

Embryolisse Gentle Cleansing Bar, £9.50

Great for: Dry skin types

This gentle cleansing pebble enriched with wheatgerm oil is ideal for those whose skin gets easily parched. Providing the satisfaction of a lather with none of the dehydrating after-effects, it works through sweat and end of day grime while still keeping the skin’s inner workings harmonious and healthy.

Buy online

Alpha-H Cleansing Cube, £14

Great for: Radiance

If you’re looking for a deeper clean, this palm oil-free cleansing cube containing 1% glycolic acid  is for you. Containing a combination of cranberry seeds and natural fruit acids, it sloughs off dead skin cells to leave skin smooth, and sunflower seed and coconut oils to leave it soft too.

Buy online

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More