Cleansing bars - the ‘no soap soaps’ that are raising the bar

Soaps usually conjure up memories of scuzzy school sinks, dry skin and unpleasant chalkiness that left hands ashy and grey for ages afterwards. However, much like mousses and body sprays , they’re set for a comeback and it’s all down to innovations in formulation which make them not just more moisturising, but also more multi-tasking too.
Known as cleansing bars, these souped up ‘soap-free’ successors make for a better fit for a range of skin types - the dryness-prone in particular - thanks to their absence of harsh cleansing agents such as SLS (sodium lauryl sulphate) and addition of skin calming and conditioning ingredients such as prebiotics and emollients to keep post-shower tightness to a minimum. Some even boast exfoliating qualities to give your cleanse extra edge.
As a result, they’re not just a great addition to your body care regime, but also, thanks to their gentler formulations, your face care regime too.
The ideal multitasker to pack in your suitcase this summer, here’s our pick of the best ones around.
Gallinée Cleansing Bar, £9.90
Great for: Dry to combination skin types
This softening and calming pick works to keep disruption to your skin barrier to a minimum thanks to a moisture and microbiome balancing blend of prebiotics and lactic acid. It’s free of mineral oil and additionally, is formulated at pH5.8 to help respect your skin’s natural pH levels. Skin’s left feeling soft and supple after use and not at all stripped.
Embryolisse Gentle Cleansing Bar, £9.50
Great for: Dry skin types
This gentle cleansing pebble enriched with wheatgerm oil is ideal for those whose skin gets easily parched. Providing the satisfaction of a lather with none of the dehydrating after-effects, it works through sweat and end of day grime while still keeping the skin’s inner workings harmonious and healthy.
Alpha-H Cleansing Cube, £14
Great for: Radiance
If you’re looking for a deeper clean, this palm oil-free cleansing cube containing 1% glycolic acid is for you. Containing a combination of cranberry seeds and natural fruit acids, it sloughs off dead skin cells to leave skin smooth, and sunflower seed and coconut oils to leave it soft too.
