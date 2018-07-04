Cleansing bars - the ‘no soap soaps’ that are raising the bar

Soaps usually conjure up memories of scuzzy school sinks, dry skin and unpleasant chalkiness that left hands ashy and grey for ages afterwards. However, much like mousses and body sprays , they’re set for a comeback and it’s all down to innovations in formulation which make them not just more moisturising, but also more multi-tasking too.

Known as cleansing bars, these souped up ‘soap-free’ successors make for a better fit for a range of skin types - the dryness-prone in particular - thanks to their absence of harsh cleansing agents such as SLS (sodium lauryl sulphate) and addition of skin calming and conditioning ingredients such as prebiotics and emollients to keep post-shower tightness to a minimum. Some even boast exfoliating qualities to give your cleanse extra edge.

As a result, they’re not just a great addition to your body care regime, but also, thanks to their gentler formulations, your face care regime too.

The ideal multitasker to pack in your suitcase this summer, here’s our pick of the best ones around.

Gallinée Cleansing Bar, £9.90