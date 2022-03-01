What’s the deal with broken veins and do you really need a toner?

Ever had a burning beauty or health question and needed top notch expert intelligence? Our Little Book of Experts is here to serve you at all times, but sometimes you really need to get to the nitty gritty of a specific problem before taking action, and that’s exactly what our Question Time slot is for. Simply send in your beauty or health dilemmas to us via Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #GTGQT and we will select a reader question each month and ask our distinguished experts to give a straight answer. From frizz to fitness to fungal infections, our experts are on call to offer monthly counselling. This month, we’re tackling skin issues with a little help from independent dermatologist for Olay Dr Ginny Hubbard ...

Q. My skin is great but I have a lot of little broken veins on my face. Anything I can do?

Dr Ginny Hubbard: Broken veins on the face can be caused by a number of things, including genetics, sun exposure, hormones, smoking, excess alcohol and ageing. The first step is to prevent further damage, so use daily sun protection (SPF 50) and avoid excess alcohol and smoking.

The next step is to consider treatment. The best option is a form of laser treatment. Make sure you consult an accredited specialist, ideally a dermatologist.

Q. Please can you share your top tips for combination skin? Anything will help –how much product should you use, how should you apply it, do you use the same product all over your face and is there anything I should avoid?

GH: Cleansers are usually fine to use on all types of skin and I particularly like wash-off cleansing products for combination skin. When it comes to other aspects of your skincare regime, I recommend treating the different areas in different ways. It is difficult to expect one product to treat both dry and oily patches. Oily areas (in most people this is the ‘T zone’) do not need a daily moisturiser, so concentrate on treating the dry areas with an effective moisturising regime. If you are prone to pimples in the oily areas, make sure you leave the application of any spot treatments until the end of your regime and then wash your hands.

Q. Does your skin become used to products, or become resistant to a product's benefits over time? Is it true that skin can stop feeling the benefits of a product? Should you switch up your skincare regime every now and again?

GH: I don’t believe we need to change our skin care regime unless there is a problem. If something suits your skin, stick with it. However, as our skin ages, it can become less responsive to anti-ageing ingredients. Research pioneered by Olay shows that the skin energy levels fall with time, a process called ‘skin fatigue’. Other factors that can reduce the skin’s energy level include UV exposure, stress, smoking and pollution.

Some anti-ageing products, such as Olay Regenerist Luminous Brightening and Protecting SPF20 Moisturiser , £14.99, work to restore the skin’s energy levels.

Q. At what age should you start with a daily skincare routine? Is just using moisturiser enough, or do you need to tone daily as well?

GH: It is never too early to start a good skincare regime. I recommend thorough cleansing and daily moisturiser with sunscreen from teens. All ages of skin over mid-20s will benefit from using a gentle anti-ageing product. I recommend Olay Total Effects Day Moisturiser SPF 15 , £14.99. This is an all-round, affordable product for anti-ageing, with optimized levels of niacinamide, my favourite ingredient for anti-ageing. It helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and will visibly fade pigmentation. Moisturisers will work best if used on properly cleansed skin. If you want to skip one stage of the cleanse, tone, moisturize, skip the toner.

Q. Do you need to use different products at night, or can you use your usual day cream?

GH: Day and night products are designed specifically to target the problems our skin faces at these times. Day creams are typically lighter in formulation, so look less shiny and often contain SPF for protection against damaging sunrays. When I need to pack light, when travelling, I usually rely on one product for day and night – but it always contains SPF.

