Mitt, loofah, puff, flannel or bare hands – how do you wash your body?

A quick glance at the day’s headlines reveals we aren’t short on topics to have a healthy debate about. So when an animated discussion about how we showered ensued at GTG HQ, it was surprising, to say the least. What became quickly apparent is that we all have a slightly different take on it. Some of us use flannels, some use mitts or shower puffs and others prefer a more hands-on approach. Turns out, most modes have a place. “As with most skincare practices, I think it always depends on your skin type,” says dermatologist Dr Emma Wedgeworth , so applying the same approach for the neck up to the neck down could be the way to go. If you have oily skin for example, Dr Wedgeworth recommends using a cleansing brush three times a week or on alternate days. “When used correctly, it can act almost like a physical exfoliant to remove dead skin cells and excess oil.” Start with light strokes and use in circular motions with your favourite shower gel to prevent skin from feeling raw. It’s also best to only use it on spot-prone places (avoiding active breakouts) such as the chest and back. Try The Body Shop’s Cactus Long Handle Brush , £10, which is perfect for reaching those hard to reach areas.

If brushes are a little too hard for your liking but you’d prefer something deeper cleaning than your hands, a flannel acts as a great in-between daily option for normal to oily skin types. For bumpy or rough skin though, such as the backs of the arms, Dr Wedgeworth recommends upgrading to an exfoliating mitt or loofah. Avoid rubbing your skin excessively though, as it can cause irritation. A product that we’re getting good results from is Foamie’s Shake Your Coconuts Shower Sponge , £7.99. Containing an in-built cream cleanser that you just squeeze to activate, it’s a great all-in-one. Plus, it’s recyclable and also vegan too (if that’s what you’re looking for).

You might also love Liz Earle’s new Cleanse and Polish Body , £19, if you were a fan of the cult cleanser, a more far-reaching variation that comes with a handy shower mitt too.

We're also fans of Daily Concepts' Multifunctional Mother of Pearl Soap Sponge , £6.35. It's a bar of soap coated on one side with an exfoliating layer of crushed mother of pearl shell. It lathers up really well and gradually (it lasts ages) disintegrates to nothing so there's no waste. You get a good body scrub with this that's effective but not too scratchy.

If you like using a konjac sponge for buffing your face to perfection, we suspect you might also be keen on a konjac sponge for your body. The principle is the same - made from natural konjac root they're a gentle way to exfoliate dead or dry skin during your shower - we love Sunday Rain's Konjac Sponge , £4.

Another face tool that has found its way into the body care area is the Face Halo - now available as the Body Halo too. The Face Halo changed the cleansing game when it launched a few years back and the Body Halo is here to do the same. It's dual-sided; the white side exfoliates your skin, while the black side polishes. It's ideal for exfoliating rough skin and prepping your body for self-tanning. It can be washed and reused up to 200 times.