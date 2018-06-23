What to buy from Jurlique's face range: we find out what works

7 / 11

If you have… dull or confused skin

Buy this: Jurlique Face Care Set , £50

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis (skin drier than the Sahara, plus dullness!)

Feedback: If your skin is in a mess and you need to start from scratch with a simple step skin regime, then this Face Care Set from Jurlique is a great way to gently dip your toes into the brand. Containing their best-selling rosewater balancing mist, a moisturising mask, a day cream and a hydrating essence, it combines everything you need to treat dry skin, and leave skin feeling fresh, dewy and replenished. I would warn that it is very fragrant, so if you don't like rose then steer clear. The cream is also designed for very dry skin, so I would opt for something lighter if you don't have dryness to treat - it was much too rich even for me.

My stand outs though are the mist and the essence. When you have dehydrated and lacklustre skin you need something that's going to pack a moisture punch, but keep skin fresh and glowy. The Balancing Mist is infused with glycerin and marshmallow which helps to prevent further moisture loss,as well as grapefruit seed and aloe vera to help to calm and smooth your overall complexion - plus it smells divine! Continuing with the marshmallow theme, the essence works a treat at revitalising the skin, pumping in enough hydration to last the day - it was my surprise favourite within this kit as a powerhouse that really leaves skin moisturised and hydrated.