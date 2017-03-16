What to buy for Mother’s Day

9 / 10

1. Lie in, 2.massage, 3. tea (in that order please). But I’m forgetting that it’s not Christmas and one can’t simply demand these things, so I will have to make do with some very gentle, but efficient prodding. Not easy when your potential gift giver is only a one year old and hasn’t got two pennies to rub together - well, not two that he hasn’t tried to shove up his/yours/the dog’s nose that is. So, what would I like other than those three things on Mother’s Day? I would absolutely love to receive a bottle of the Deep Relax Balm from Aromatherapy Associates. I remember when my mum was in hospital a couple of years ago I took her the travel sized balm as a little pick me up (which has since been discontinued, sob). When I rubbed the balm onto her wrists, it instantly melted away those horrid hospital walls and left me (and her) feeling that everything was going to be okay, so it has very positive connotations for me. Aromatherapy Associates are also offering a bespoke engraving service on a few of their bestsellers, which may be just the thing to clock up those brownie points for when you most need them.

