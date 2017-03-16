What to buy for Mother’s Day
1 / 10
What to buy for Mother’s Day
As you’ll be aware by now (set ALL the alarms), Mother’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday 26th March (add to calendar). Now, your mum knows you well. She can smell a last-minute petrol station dash a mile off. That stuff may fly on Christmas Eve, but for Mother’s Day, don’t even. Get ahead in every sense and consider some of the lovely loot that we’ve previewed for the big day. Some of the GTG team are mothers themselves, so you’re taking it from the horse’s mouth here. Whatever you do don’t leave it too late. SHE KNOWS.
Some of the content in this gift guide has been sponsored by participating brands. All views are our own.
2 / 10
Darphin Exquisage Set, £64
Skincare gifts can veer off the mark if they’re heavily marketed as wrinkle ironers or attempt to age-shame to sell product, but this luxe set puts the focus on ageing exquisitely rather than attempting to reverse time. Likelihood is you and mum have had a hoot creating laughter lines anyway, so give her something ‘treaty’ to turn a skincare routine into an enjoyable ceremony of sorts. Exquisage Cream is packed with peptides and probiotics to nourish skin health and resilience, Exquisage Eye and Lip Contour Cream supports natural collagen and smooths, while Jasmine Oil provides a sensual, radiant final step to an evening regime. The non-shouty gift box is also a keeper- it’s inspired by French wallpaper. Classy through and through.
Team Pick
3 / 10
Clarins Tender Moments Skin Illusion Blush in Golden Havana, £16
Mothers are the ultimate multitaskers, so gifting mine the makeup equivalent this year seems somewhat fitting. Cue Clarins and its new limited edition Skin Illusion Blush - a heart-adorned highlighter and pop of colour in one that provides the best of both. With an integrated powder puff and mirror to make on-the-go touch-ups a doddle, it gives the type of on-the-go glow that’s certain to fit her handbag and hectic schedule to a T.
To complete the set, I’ll be teaming it with the collection’s accompanying kiss-adorned Daily Energizer Lovely Lip Balm , £16. Formulated to react with lips’ pH to create a personalised pink shade and with a delicious fragrance scent that smells good enough to eat, the duo provides the ideal balance of colour and care that I’m hoping will have her hooked.
4 / 10
Monica Vinader Nura Teardrop Pendant, £75
If you’re feeling flash or have a sibling to pair up with, this simple but beautiful pendant has it all going on, from chic minimalism to the fact that it can be engraved with a personal message, drawing or motif at no extra charge. The design is inspired by seaside pebbles and it’s refreshingly unfussy- it would look striking worn alone on a plain chain or on a string with a different pendant. This particular pendant is 18ct rose gold vermeil- precious but not “too much” for daily wear. Basically she’ll never take it off is what we’re trying to say.
Picked by Senior Features Writer Anna Hunter
5 / 10
Jurlique Immersive Rituals Face Care Gift Set, £50
You can rarely go wrong with roses, but this floral skincare set excels itself. First up you’ve got a cult Rosewater Balancing Mist for spritzing and toning, followed by Activating Water Essence to soften and enhance the hydrating effects of the Rose Moisture Plus Moisturising Cream Mask. Finish with Moisture Replenishing Day Cream to seal the day on the plump, smooth, glowing skin front. Basically it’s a facial in a box, and the plant-based element feels particularly appropriate to present on Mother’s Day.
Team Pick
6 / 10
T by Tabitha Webb Botanical PJs, £25
What most mums want is a more sleep and these gorgeous, soft jersey-feel PJs with piped edges are the perfect excuse for stylish extra duvet time. Plus, they are currently £20 off, which leaves you quids-in to buy flowers too (or get yourself a pair).
Picked by Editor Victoria Woodhall
7 / 10
Aurelia Little Treasures Gift Set, £49
It's going to be a pretty tough Mother's Day for my mum this year so I really want to treat her to something extra special. Aurelia is one of my most trusted skincare brands and the company has teamed up with Merci Mamam to create special Mother's Day gift packages. The Little Treasures Gift set includes a personalised bangle from Merci Maman alongside miniatures of Aurelia's beautiful Calming Botanical Essence, Dry Revitalise Body Oil and Repair and Brighten Hand Cream. Exceptional skincare paired with exquisite jewellery is a win-win in my book and the perfect treat to bring a smile back to my Mum's face.
Picked by Art Editor Sarah McGinnis
8 / 10
Masque Bar Green Tea Sheet Mask, £9.99 for three
The next best thing to making your mum a cup of tea (definitely do that), taking her one of these and insisting she put her feet up for half an hour can only be a very good move on Mothering Sunday. Actually there’s three in this pack so maybe consider making that a regular saintly offering on your part. This particular sheet mask is enriched with antioxidant vitamin E and green tea extract, is immediately cooling on skin, encouraging optimum chill out, and leaves skin looking brighter and more ‘rested’ looking after use. The shape of the mask may prevent a challenge for some, but that’s half of the fun. No doubt mum will use the Silence of The Lambs look to her advantage…
Team Pick
9 / 10
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil, £45
1. Lie in, 2.massage, 3. tea (in that order please). But I’m forgetting that it’s not Christmas and one can’t simply demand these things, so I will have to make do with some very gentle, but efficient prodding. Not easy when your potential gift giver is only a one year old and hasn’t got two pennies to rub together - well, not two that he hasn’t tried to shove up his/yours/the dog’s nose that is. So, what would I like other than those three things on Mother’s Day? I would absolutely love to receive a bottle of the Deep Relax Balm from Aromatherapy Associates. I remember when my mum was in hospital a couple of years ago I took her the travel sized balm as a little pick me up (which has since been discontinued, sob). When I rubbed the balm onto her wrists, it instantly melted away those horrid hospital walls and left me (and her) feeling that everything was going to be okay, so it has very positive connotations for me. Aromatherapy Associates are also offering a bespoke engraving service on a few of their bestsellers, which may be just the thing to clock up those brownie points for when you most need them.
Picked by Commercial Director Alecka Micklewright
10 / 10
No7 Lift and Luminate Collection, £45
We know an anti-ageing kit isn’t necessarily the first gift you’d think of to show some love, but hear us out. Results-led No7 give anti-ageing a friendlier face and their serums have become somewhat of a cult buy, so if your mum is as keen on good skin as we are then this money-saving collection of full-sized products could be very well received. Especially for Mother’s Day, this Lift and Luminate Triple Action Collection contains their bestselling Matrixyl 3000 Plus-filled Triple Action serum and moisturisers, as well as their Youthful Replenishing Facial Oil for a complete mature skincare routine - and all for less than half price, which means mother would surely approve…
Picked by Digital Editor Judy Johnson
More Gloss