Who needs summer when we have this Jo Malone Candle?

Created with the intention of evoking feelings of pleasure, freedom and an escape into nature, this classic fragrance is inspired by the quality and essence of British beaches - cold as they may be, there’s no denying that our coastlines aren’t bursting with heavenly hues and nourishing rustic smells.

Containing ambrette seed, sea salt and sage, along with red algae and grapefruit, the scent of this candle immediately conjures up images of crashing waves along a bright and beautiful coastline. In particular Christine Nagel, the main perfumer who created the fragrance, sought to create a smell that captured the calming sea air with the salty and mineral texture of sand and stones - while earthier hints of wood are included to help represent natural and fresh-smelling driftwood.

Sophisticated and refreshing, the smell instantly fills the room with warming waves and quite interestingly contains stronger notes of sage and smoky wood than the body fragrance. As a result, the candle gives off a slightly deeper and more aromatic smell, which is a perfect for helping to lift the ambiance of a room to create a sensual and clean scent.

With up to 45 hours burn time this candle is a must-have and the ideal solution for injecting a little bit of breezy British summer into these cold winter nights.

Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Candle, £40, buy online