Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store

Despite the fact that I’ve been a beauty journalist for years, I can count on both hands the number of facials I’ve had in that time. Give me a thorough rubdown or hoof-shaving pedi any day, but thus far I’ve found facials either far too ‘blah’, too uncomfortable (just the thought of extractions makes me shudder) or full-on disastrous (like that time I got signed off of work for two weeks with dermatitis from forehead to nips - true story). However, when my eczema-prone sister recommended a facial that really sorted out her skin, I sat up and took notice. I dipped in my toes (well, my face) in and it’s proved to be a game-changer. Dear readers, if you've yet to be acquainted, meet the Hydrafacial. So popular is it that it has just acquired has its very own dedicated salon in London, in addition to being widely available in 900 UK venues. And what's more, the store is giving hundreds of people the chance to have a Hydrafacial for free. To celebrate the opening of its HydraFacial LDN Flagship salon (below) just north of Oxford Street, each month 750 appointments for a free 45-minute Deluxe treatment (worth £130) will be released. The catch? There is none. Simply register your interest, wait for the bi-monthly appointment release, and book your one treatment. Slots will be available during weekdays between 10am and 5pm and on weekends between 12 noon and 3pm. If that doesn't prove the faith the company has that you'll become a regular in one of their 900 or more UK sites after just one try, we don't know what will. But if you still need convincing, read on to find out what to expect.

What is a Hydrafacial? Sought after for being Beyoncé’s no-downtime pre-show facial of choice, it's also loved by Jenner/Kardashian clan: “it sucks up all the dirt and leaves skin very luminous and soft, and of course, it’s very hydrating,” they bleat. If that essentially sounds like a giant face Hoover to you, you wouldn’t be wrong. Despite that, a Hydrafacial is also a weirdly enjoyable experience, as I can testify. It's whatever you want it to be, thanks to the fact that it’s customisable. But the basic formula involves lymphatic drainage massage, exfoliation by way of a glycolic or salicylic acid solution (or whatever exfoliating acid suits you best ), extractions via a very satisfying sucky device (technical term), more often than not a blast of LED light to nix bacteria and boost collagen production , and finally a serum ‘infusion’ to leave skin soft and smooth. Here's what my customised Hydrafacial involved: 1. Cleansing and exfoliation. As I’ve got a problematic relationship with glycolic acid (see my dermatitis hell, above), my aesthetic specialist opted to use a gentler salicylic acid peel to clarify pores and generally loosen crud. 2. Extractions. If you’re used to a facialist really putting the boot in in an effort to rid your schnoz of blackheads, the Hydrafacial will be a sweet, if freaky, relief. This is where the sucky part comes in - a vortex extraction nozzle is moved lightly around your face (a process dubbed ‘hydradermabrasion’), with a particular focus on congested areas, and gets to work to painlessly lift away impurities. My aesthetician was very polite and discreet, but some will show you the vial of gunk that’s produced during this process if you ask. If you’re the type of person who loves pimple popping and general grime, this step will prove especially satisfying.