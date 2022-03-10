Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store

Anna Hunter 10 March 2022
why-a-hydrafacial-is-literally-a-must-try-for-everyone
Image: Shutterstock

It feels good, celebs love it, and can be customised to give every skin type a boost. Now you can try it for free. Time to swot up on the many benefits of the Hydrafacial.

Despite the fact that I’ve been a beauty journalist for years, I can count on both hands the number of facials I’ve had in that time. Give me a thorough rubdown or  hoof-shaving pedi  any day, but thus far I’ve found facials either far too ‘blah’, too uncomfortable (just the thought of extractions makes me shudder) or full-on disastrous (like that time I got signed off of work for two weeks with dermatitis from forehead to nips - true story).

However, when my  eczema-prone  sister recommended a facial that really sorted out her skin, I sat up and took notice. I dipped in my toes (well, my face) in and it’s proved to be a game-changer. Dear readers, if you've yet to be acquainted, meet the Hydrafacial. So popular is it that it has just acquired has its very own dedicated salon in London, in addition to being widely available in 900 UK venues. And what's more, the store is giving hundreds of people the chance to have a Hydrafacial for free. To celebrate the opening of its  HydraFacial LDN Flagship  salon (below) just north of Oxford Street, each month 750 appointments for a free 45-minute Deluxe treatment (worth £130) will be released.

The catch? There is none. Simply register your interest, wait for the bi-monthly appointment release, and book your one treatment. Slots will be available during weekdays between 10am and 5pm and on weekends between 12 noon and 3pm.  If that doesn't prove the faith the company has that you'll become a regular in one of their 900 or more UK sites after just one try, we don't know what will. But if you still need convincing, read on to find out what to expect.

What is a Hydrafacial?

Sought after for being Beyoncé’s no-downtime pre-show facial of choice, it's also loved by Jenner/Kardashian clan: “it sucks up all the dirt and leaves skin very luminous and soft, and of course, it’s very hydrating,” they bleat. If that essentially sounds like a giant face Hoover to you, you wouldn’t be wrong. Despite that, a Hydrafacial is also a weirdly enjoyable experience, as I can testify.

It's whatever you want it to be, thanks to the fact that it’s customisable. But the basic formula involves lymphatic drainage massage, exfoliation by way of a glycolic or salicylic acid solution (or whatever exfoliating acid suits you best ), extractions via a very satisfying sucky device (technical term), more often than not a blast of LED light  to nix bacteria and boost collagen production , and finally a serum ‘infusion’ to leave skin soft and smooth. Here's what my customised Hydrafacial involved:

1. Cleansing and exfoliation. As I’ve got a problematic relationship with glycolic acid (see my dermatitis hell, above), my aesthetic specialist opted to use a gentler salicylic acid peel to clarify pores and generally loosen crud.

2. Extractions. If you’re used to a facialist really putting the boot in in an effort to rid your schnoz of blackheads, the Hydrafacial will be a sweet, if freaky, relief. This is where the sucky part comes in - a vortex extraction nozzle is moved lightly around your face (a process dubbed ‘hydradermabrasion’), with a particular focus on congested areas, and gets to work to painlessly lift away impurities. My aesthetician was very polite and discreet, but some will show you the vial of gunk that’s produced during this process if you ask. If you’re the type of person who loves  pimple popping  and general grime, this step will prove especially satisfying.

3. Hydration. The vortex fusion technology returns but this time to put stuff back into your skin, namely moisture-binding hyaluronic acid  plus  peptides  and antioxidants via a potent but non-irritating serum. Serums can be tailored to your skin type and individual requirements and ‘boosters’ can be added in if you’re in real need of TLC - think a blast of vitamin C to address dullness.

4. Lymphatic drainage massage. This boosts circulation and blood flow to the skin, bringing nutrients and oxygen to the skin’s surface while reducing puffiness and water retention. Where this sits in the Hydrafacial routine can vary - at for me, it was midway through an hour-long treatment.

5. Rejuvenation. Red and infrared LED comes to the fore to rev up collagen production while bringing down inflammation and even upping your natural vitamin D production . If you’re dealing with frequent breakouts, your therapist may opt for antibacterial blue light too, to encourage the P.acnes bacteria to take a hike.

What are the results?

This depends on your goal and how your Hydrafacial was customised, but expect a smoother skin texture, a noticeable increase in hydration, fewer apparent fine lines and a reduction in sebum levels and breakouts if you’re oil-prone (that’d be me). Founder of The Esho Clinic  Dr Tijion Esho loves the fact that it tackles congestion AND signs of ageing:

“For those with congested skin, the HydraFacial really comes into its own. There are no other treatments out there for congested skin that are this gentle (a lot of people find that peels  are too harsh for them) but still give results. HydraFacial is also really effective for patients looking to smooth out fine lines.”

If you’re looking for a special occasion glow-giver, this facial has got legs as far as instant gratification goes, says Esho:

“It’s perfect for my patients who are always on the go, or before a big event as there’s no downtime. My celebrity patients like to use it before filming; I’ll have a Hydrafacial myself before any tv appearances as it does make you look camera-ready.”

A Hydrafacial can be seen as a halfway house between a regular facial and an invasive procedure - if you want to see a marked improvement in your skin but aren’t ready for the likes of injectables, it could be just the thing. And it turns out you can apply the formula to other parts of your body too...

“I don’t just treat the face," says Esho. "I’ve developed a treatment for the buttocks-area that uses ultrasound and  radiofrequency  to tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of any cellulite. I then employ HydraFacial to remove any dead skin, cleanse and make your bum look and feel silky-smooth.”

A bum facial may be a step too far for some (my bum for one doesn’t get many outings in drizzly Britain, but you do you). But it’s not really a surprise to me that the option’s there in this-here Insta era.

It’s a facial for (almost) all - especially now

Thanks to the versatility of the treatment, a Hydrafacial serves to benefit nigh on everyone - it can help to rid pores of bacteria and sebum if you’re breakout-prone, diminish the appearance of wrinkles if preventing premature ageing is your main aim, and even decrease the likelihood of pigmentation over time with the addition of the vitamin C booster.

Adverse reactions are extremely rare, unlike other facials or non-invasive treatments, and the fact that the Hydrafacial is performed using a machine and to a specified routine means that results are generally very consistent. That said, it’s not an all-round miracle worker. If you’ve got active acne, rosacea , dermatitis  or any other inflammatory skin condition, you’ll have to give it a miss until any flare-ups have subsided, and it’s also not yet been approved for use in pregnancy. Otherwise, it’s a goer for most of us, with experts recommending a monthly treatment in order to optimise results. Priced at roughly £130 in London, it’s certainly no bargain but with the significant payoff you’re likely to see, it could be a wise investment.

How to actually boost collagen levels, from the food you eat to the facials you book

Follow Anna on  Twitter  and  Instagram


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More