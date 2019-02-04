Why Beyoncé’s makeup artist uses gua sha for glowing skin

Anna Hunter 4 February 2019
gua-sha-1
Instagram @skingymco (L), Instagram @thehayoumethod (R)

If you’ve ever wondered how B gets her skin so lit, her makeup artist Sir John has answers

Superstar makeup artist Sir John  has some pretty refreshing takes on beauty, and skin in particular. To his mind (and ours) freckles should be never be covered , seeing dark circles and actual skin texture is sexy and modern and you’re probably wearing far more coverage than you actually require. Sure, a certain “teflon face” is called for if you’re dancing through sweaty sets in huge stadiums à la his most famous client Beyoncé, a finish he achieves by layering powder products over cream products, but for us mere mortals IRL a more minimalist approach comes off better. Which is why skin prep is even more important, and far from being techie, Sir John’s secret weapon complexion dates back centuries.

At the launch for L’Oréal’s new Super Base foundation range last week Sir John told us that he ‘warms up’ Beyoncé’s skin by massing her face with a jade roller, a technique rooted in traditional Chinese medicine. Then, he uses his gua sha heart-shaped tool to “get blood flow going and make skin look healthy”. It's intended to release trapped ‘chi’ (energy), stimulate circulation and promote healing. The practice also creates the kind of calm, zen atmosphere he prefers to work in – Sir John is not about backstage tension or stress, no matter how quick the costume change. With Sir John in town and Chinese New Year upon us, what better time to get to grips with a gua sha ritual? Here’s are the basics, what it’s good for and some gua sha tools to get to grips with.

Gua sha in a sentence

It’s an ancient Chinese massage technique using a soft-edged jade, crystal or bone tool that’s ‘scraped’ along the skin to encourage lymphatic drainage  and boost circulation.

Why bother?

In traditional Chinese medical theory gua sha helps to soothe inflammation and ease everything from fever to headaches, but for the purposes of your beauty routine, a minute of gua sha a day is said to plump and tone skin thanks to the combination of microcirculation enhancing massage and the light pressure of the cooling tool on the skin. It won’t have a transformative effect, but it’s an invigorating way to optimise skincare absorption (apply your serum or moisturiser first), bring down any daytime or overnight puffiness and add a bit more mindfulness  into your morning or evening routine. It feels great, makes skin look lively and is Sir John endorsed, so gua sha is a goer for most of us, although don’t press too hard and it’s best to avoid it if you have active acne, broken skin,  broken veins  or rosacea .

We can just picture Beyoncé getting into some pre-show gua sha with one of the following…

Hayo’u Beauty Restorer, £35

Made of cooling jade stone, this bestselling gua sha tool is ideally shaped to glide along your facial contours and is one of our favourite tech-free face tools  here at GTG. In our experience, it can keep breakouts at bay by improving circulation and makes skin look pleasantly flushed and energised.

Buy it now

Skin Gym Amethyst Crystal Face Roller, £57.50

Sir John uses a roller rather than a handheld massager for ease and this purple amethyst crystal would no doubt get his seal of skin approval. It makes light work of maximising product absorption while rolling away tension and is a great pre gua sha treatment.

Buy it now

O’o Hawaii Rose Quartz Gua Sha Beauty Tool, £55

Doubling up as an ideal crystal for beginners  if you’re feeling spiritual, this heart-shaped tool will bring blood to the surface of your skin and give dull, tired skin a radiance boost.

Buy it now

The Glossier product that Beyoncé debuted on the red carpet

Follow Anna on  Twitter  and  Instagram


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More