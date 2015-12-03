Why every morning should start with a Jo Malone Christmas Cracker

Ayesha Muttucumaru 3 December 2015
jo-malone-5

Thought Christmas crackers were a bit naff? Think again. They’ve had a stylish new makeover to make them a stocking filler essential. Here’s why Jo Malone has produced a cracker (in more ways than one)

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

For a cracker with a difference to deck the halls (and your dining table with) this Christmas, Jo Malone London has the perfect answer: its new Christmas Cracker packed with a trio of beauty goodies.

Forgoing the usual joke, tissue paper crown and small plastic toy combo; a Peony & Blush Suede Body Crème, Lime Basil & Mandarin Body & Hand Wash and Blackberry & Bay Cologne await in its place, to allow you or the lucky recipient the chance to layer up in the most sweet-smelling of ways.

Tied with mistletoe green ribbon, it’s the cracker with a twist certain to add a dose of luxurious bath time decadence to anyone’s Christmas morning.

The Jo Malone Christmas Cracker, £32, is available to  buy online here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox


You may also like

The menopause skincare ranges worth trying
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More