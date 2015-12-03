Why every morning should start with a Jo Malone Christmas Cracker

Thought Christmas crackers were a bit naff? Think again. They’ve had a stylish new makeover to make them a stocking filler essential. Here’s why Jo Malone has produced a cracker (in more ways than one)
For a cracker with a difference to deck the halls (and your dining table with) this Christmas, Jo Malone London has the perfect answer: its new Christmas Cracker packed with a trio of beauty goodies.
Forgoing the usual joke, tissue paper crown and small plastic toy combo; a Peony & Blush Suede Body Crème, Lime Basil & Mandarin Body & Hand Wash and Blackberry & Bay Cologne await in its place, to allow you or the lucky recipient the chance to layer up in the most sweet-smelling of ways.
Tied with mistletoe green ribbon, it’s the cracker with a twist certain to add a dose of luxurious bath time decadence to anyone’s Christmas morning.
The Jo Malone Christmas Cracker, £32, is available to buy online here .
Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .
Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox