Why every morning should start with a Jo Malone Christmas Cracker

For a cracker with a difference to deck the halls (and your dining table with) this Christmas, Jo Malone London has the perfect answer: its new Christmas Cracker packed with a trio of beauty goodies.

Forgoing the usual joke, tissue paper crown and small plastic toy combo; a Peony & Blush Suede Body Crème, Lime Basil & Mandarin Body & Hand Wash and Blackberry & Bay Cologne await in its place, to allow you or the lucky recipient the chance to layer up in the most sweet-smelling of ways.

Tied with mistletoe green ribbon, it’s the cracker with a twist certain to add a dose of luxurious bath time decadence to anyone’s Christmas morning.

The Jo Malone Christmas Cracker, £32, is available to buy online here .

