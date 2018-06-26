5 things a podiatrist wants you to know about flat sandals and flip flops

It seems that finding the ideal shoe is quite the Goldilocks feat: they’re either too high, too low, too pointy or somehow don’t quite fit. You can spy a pair in a shop window and dream of your perfect life together, only to discover that they rub down the line, restrict your toes or fundamentally make it impossible to walk. The irony.

You’d think that the more footloose and fancy free shoes of summer would be the healthy, comfortable alternative to restrictive heels and sweaty trainers, but the sandals and flip flops we slide on day after day in sunnier months also present a host of hoof problems. Before you despair and and ditch shoes altogether for a barefooted Joss Stone-like life, here are both the issues associated with flat as a pancake sandals and how to mitigate them, because sandals in summer are non-negotiable, like Pimm’s in pub gardens and liberal dousings on SPF. Steel yourself for sandal truths…

They can trigger foot pain

Stilettos normally receive all of the bad press in this area, but it turns out that pancake flat soles aren’t doing your feet much good from a potential pain point of view either, as podiatrist from the The College of Podiatry Emma McConnachie points out:

“In the case of flip flops and flat sandals, the lack of support and the flatness of the shoe means that people may experience aching in the arch of their foot.”

The often thin, flimsy soles of flat sandals put more stress on the foot when walking, as there’s zilch in the way of shock absorption or structural support, leaving your feet to take the hit from all of that flip flopping on pavements. Given that there are more nerve endings per square centimetre in your foot than any other part of the body according to The College of Podiatry, it’s easy to see how schlepping around in sandals can wind up causing pain in both the short and long term. Trying to keep flighty flip flops attached to your feet can also lead to cramping and discomfort, not to mention falling over. All in all, not the easy, breezy summer footwear option you were sold.

Solve it: Emma recommends opting for sandals with plenty of upholstery. From a health p.o.v, there are a few standout sandal styles to add to your shopping list:

“Going for supportive, well-fitting footwear is of course always a good move. The best summer sandal for frequent wear is one with straps that hold your foot in place across the top and at the back. A gladiator sandal, for example, is a great choice. You can also buy sandals that have moulded soles that hug the arch of your feet- these offer more support and are usually more comfortable than completely flat soles.”

They can cause hard skin and calluses

While the College of Podiatry reports that the skin on the sole of the adult foot is the thickest on your body, padding about in flat sandals and flip flops can cause the skin on your feet to harden, making the development of uncomfortable corns and calluses all the more likely.

Solve it: Regular DIY pedis can keep tough skin and painful corns at bay. Emma details a healthy heel routine:

“Use a pumice stone or a non-metal foot file while in the shower or bath to gently exfoliate the build-up of skin that can occur on the heels of your feet. When your skin is dry, apply a good quality foot moisturiser- look for one containing urea to break down hard skin. Apply all over the feet, except between the toes.”

If you really have layers to shed, give an exfoliating foot mask a whirl, and for a gentle scrub alternative, Margaret Dabbs Exfoliating Foot Mousse , £20 for 100ml, leaves skin polished but not sore and raw (which can in turn kickstart skin into overproducing more protective hard skin).