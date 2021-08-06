Why Inge Theron's 'gym for the face' skincare line should be top of your beauty shopping list

Written in partnership with FaceGym

FaceGym counts celebrities Ellie Goulding, Bella Hadid and Lizzo among its fans, who love the brand's facial exercise that is essentially a workout for your face, lifting, toning and sculpting. Ellie Goulding even chose to have her pre-wedding facial at FaceGym's London studio.

Thankfully, if you can't hotfoot it to FaceGym's London or New York studios, you'll be pleased to learn that the brand's founder, Inge Theron , has launched a skincare line inspired by the FaceGym facials, for fans to use at home.

The four-product strong skincare line, which includes a cleanser, two serums and our personal favourite, a moisturiser (more on that later), was three years in development and is inspired by the studio's sculpting face workouts. The skin care should be used in conjunction with FaceGym's facial tutorials to help tone and tighten the 40 plus muscles in your face.

If you're not familiar with FaceGym's background, let us fill you in. It was started by skincare oracle Inge Theron back in 2015 after an aesthetic procedure went wrong and left her housebound. She realised there had to be a better way to stay looking youthful that didn't have potentially risky side effects and FaceGym was born.

Inge had a wealth of knowledge when it comes to skincare; she writes the Spa Junkie wellness and beauty columnist for the Financial Times, so is on the front line of the latest in high-end aesthetics, fitness and nutrition. In addition to writing, she has also designed and programmed spa destinations such as Tierra Santa at the Faena Hotel in Miami, the Bulgari in London and is currently designing a state of the art spa for a soon to be opened luxury London hotel.

FaceGym began with a studio on King's Road in London and there are now 12 studios across the UK and US. A skincare collection was a logical next step.

FaceGym skincare: what you need to know

Inspired by FaceGym's face sculpting method, FaceGym Skincare features four signature products that prep, train and recover the skin, in the same way as a FaceGym facial. The formulas are made with active ingredients that support the skin's structure from within. You scan the QR code on the packaging to unlock a how-to with a FaceGym trainer, who explains how to apply the product.

Our pick from the FaceGym skincare collection: Supreme Restructure Firming Moisturiser, £95