LED face and neck masks were the stars of backstage at the Oscars

Makeup artists tell us they never know what they are going to get on the day when they are presented with their client's skin. Very often they have to work with a face or neck that's flaring up or super-sensitised and make it look glowing in double-quick time. Having a few tricks in their kit to take down redness, bring calm and radiance to a complexion is a must. One such essential we are increasingly seeing backstage – including at this year's Academy Awards – is the LED mask. Last year it was all about the LED face for the mask, with Cary Mulligan's MUA Georgie Eisdell using the Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask , £279 on the actress. "Before every red carpet, we mask!!" Georgie wrote on Instagram. "@currentbody LED mask smoothes, calms and firms. I cannot live without it. I made sure we got a little 15-minute relaxation and skin love this morning with Carey before we started glam."

This time around it's all about the neck and decolletage, with both Olivia Colman and Kourtney Kardashian, treading the red carpet (Kourtney's first Oscars appearance!) after a session on the Currentbody Skin LED Neck and Dec Perfector , £279. "I love using [it] on Kourtney," her makeup artist Rokael revealed of the collar-and-bib device. "Her neckline and décolleté looked so healthy and glowing, and really popped with her strapless gown." MUA Sarah Uslan used the same device on Olivia for "extra special love for my beautiful nominee," she said on Instagram.



Images: Instagram (left) @sarahuslan (right) @marcusrfrancis We've seen a raft of new LED masks launching over the past couple of years to meet demand not just for skin rejuvenation but for mood-boosting. The low-level light therapy can also have a beneficial effect on immune health. The Light Salon, which was among the first to bring out one of the much-copied flexible silicone masks, as an at-home version of the powerful clinic treatments at London's Harvey Nichols, reported a 900 per cent increase in sales of its Boost LED Face Mask, £395 at the start of the 2020 lockdown. The Light Salon mask has been seen on A-listers such as Victoria Beckham, who snapped herself in PJs (silk, monogrammed of course) wearing the Light Salon Boost mask because she was, she says, "launching #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty and the #VBSS20 show all in one weekend..."

And Just Like That actress Kristin Davis, is a fan of the Currentbody Skin LED Face Mask , £279, which she used (and 'Grammed) ahead of the premiere of the Sex and The City reboot ahead of the premiere of the SATC reboot. Her post wasn't an ad, she said, simply the influence of her makeup artist.



Instagram: Iamkristindavis These two masks focus on red LED light only while others such as the new all-singing-all-dancing moulded silicone mask from Dr Mayam Zamani, MZ Skin LightMax Supercharged LED Mask 2.0 , £545 have a variety of light types to tackle different concerns. Our editorial director Victoria (below) found it very easy to use. It has red (633nm), infrared (830nm) and blue (415 nm) light accessible via in two different modes for ageing and acne. If it's in your price bracket, this is our top pick. It's lightweight, cordless and easy to walk around in. However, if you're a frequent traveller, the flat silicone masks above are much easier to stow.