The new No7 line-correcting serum that could rival Botox

At first glance, No7’s new injectable-shaped serum could be mistaken for something you’d find in a cosmetic doctor’s clinic. And that’s the desired effect. It is after the all the first product from the brand’s new No7 Laboratories line, a range of targeted non-invasive skincare solutions created to provide faster-acting, and more visible, results than any of its bestselling predecessors.

It comes with some bold claims - most interestingly that it can reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to five years. This is due to its concentration of the brand’s signature ingredient, Matrixyl 3000 Plus - its highest yet. Containing seven times the amount of the potent peptide compared to its predecessors, it helps to maximise the skin’s fibrillin repair capabilities - the ‘springs’ that start to break down from your twenties onwards and which play a pivotal role in keeping skin bouncier and firmer for longer.

The results of the consumer trials were impressive - most notably among those considering non-invasive treatments such as Botox . After trialling the product for two months, 73 per cent of the women who were considering the treatment said that they were less likely to consider having it in the future. Of those who had already had it done, 80 per cent said the serum gave them better results than they thought possible from skincare and 73 per cent said they would even delay their next treatment.

The serum's designed to be applied directly to more stubborn lines and wrinkles (rather than all-over) and can be used in conjunction with other serums and moisturisers - including retinol , as pointed out by No7’s Scientific Advisor, Dr Mike Bell, at the launch event we went to. He explained that while retinol is great for cell turnover and renewal, the new serum serves as a more wrinkle-specific specialised treatment. It’s also less likely to cause irritation in the same way that certain retinol products can.

In terms of how soon you can expect to see results, women in the trials saw reductions in lines and wrinkles on the forehead and around the eyes after just one week. After two weeks, they saw improvements to lines across the forehead, crow’s feet, lips, between the brows, under the eyes and the nasolabial folds. This was largely down to the large amounts of hydration it provides though. Its reparative capabilities are likely to come into effect after 12 weeks - it's here where the ‘5 years off’ claim will most visibly be seen.

This could be the high street ‘tweakment’ in a bottle that raises the bar.

No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum is £38 and is available to buy online here .

