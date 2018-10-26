Why volcanic ash is an ingredient to watch if you have oily skin or hair

No sooner do we have activated charcoal fatigue then another black and grimy beauty ingredient comes along, ironically promising to cleanse and purify us. One such product addition is the ominously named volcanic ash, a natural combination of elements such as sulphur and bentonite clay that reportedly helps to draw away impurities from the skin, absorb excess sebum and soothe skin rashes such as eczema and psoriasis . It seems a tall order from a substance that’s essentially greyish gunk, but the main components of volcanic ash do have a beauty pedigree that goes back many moons.

Bentonite clay, extracted from ash-based volcanic soil, has been taken both internally and externally in the form of a paste by many communities for its supposedly detoxifying effect ( Liz Earle drinks it mixed with water to promote healthy gut bacteria balance but definitely consult your doctor before you go there). From a beauty perspective, the Iran Journal of Public Health reports that it’s been used by Iranian men and women for generations to clean and moisturise the hair and scalp, while application of the clay in sheep has been shown to increase wool growth. On the skincare front the volcanic ash derived clay has been linked to the alleviation of irritation associated with dermatitis and nappy rash while it’s also demonstrated potential in wound and skin ulcer healing.

As for the purifying reputation of volcanic ash, it’s a substance being increasingly weaved into yarn and clothing owing to its thermoregulating properties combined with its capacity for absorbing bacteria and moisture. A case in point is Cucumber Clothing , a range containing volcanic ash that’s designed to provide comfortable, cooling sleepwear and day wear that regulates temperature and moisture levels to provide functional sartorial solutions when everything from hormonal fluctuations to hot weather strike. Applied in a skincare context, the calcium and potassium mineral count within volcanic ash is also said to provide cleansing, mattifying and anti-inflammatory perks, hence its use in products aimed at oily, acne-prone skin in particular. All in all, the beauty pros of volcanic ash seem promising, but as with everything in this life, exercise moderation where masks and exfoliants are concerned especially, as overuse could lead to a stripped skin barrier and the kind of inflammation you were looking to combat in the first place. Otherwise, tap into ash with this lot.

IGK Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo, £23 for 178g