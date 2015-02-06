Women in their fifties most likely to consider cosmetic enhancements

The Harley Medical Group’s new findings suggest a rise in patients of an older demographic opting for treatments and most interestingly, the treatments they are picking are the less invasive ones. The report indicates a rise in women who are looking – not to fight the ageing process - but to boost their confidence and look their best, through non-surgical treatments.

The news comes as The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) reports a rise in subtle ‘tweakments’ such as Advanced Botox and Dermal Fillers.

Michael Cadier, consultant plastic surgeon and BAAPS President confirmed the trend for subtle anti-ageing procedures commenting: “It’s clear that the public of 2014 are after a refreshed or youthful appearance rather than more conspicuous alterations.”

With the gossip columns rife with celebrities who have gone ‘too far’ and beauty campaigns celebrating women who are ageing gracefully is this the end of the extreme facelift?

