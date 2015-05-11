You’re Hired: What would make the Founder of Pai hire you?

When it comes to a skincare brand that caters for all skin types - from the most sensitive to the most resilient - Pai is one of our favourites for its comprehensive collection of cleansers, facial oils and serums.

At the helm of the company is Sarah Brown, who founded the company in 2007. Having quit her job as Head of International PR for a multi-national wine company in 2014 to follow her passion, Sarah retrained for over three years in the worlds of cosmetic and natural skin care to develop the skill set required to turn her vision into a reality.

Fast-forward eight years and Pai has garnered a reputation for excellence, having acquired fans in over 40 countries in which it is now sold. Our Get The Job platform is dedicated to helping the beauty industry’s finest find the best new recruits and so we asked the successful entrepreneur what she looks for in her prospective employees. From how to nail an interview to her top career advice, this is her journey from career change to start-up success and her recommendations for making your application stand out from the crowd.

GTG: What was the inspiration behind Pai Skincare?

SB: My own infuriating skin! Pai is everything I was looking for when my own skin went wrong. Not only do we offer products that work and you can trust, but we hold your hand through the stressful process of getting your skin back under control.

GTG: How did you start the company? Was there a moment that was pivotal to its success in your opinion?

SB: I was working in PR for an international wine brand, travelling all the time and under a lot of stress. Having always had fairly healthy skin, one day it went into meltdown! I woke up in the middle of the night with 90% of my body covered in itchy hives, and after several visits to Charing Cross Hospital was diagnosed with a skin allergy called Chronic Urticaria.

While at the time it felt like the worst thing in the world, in hindsight it was the best thing that could have happened to me. As it made me start Pai and gave me a personal insight into how our customers feel when their skin plays up.

With all these flawless complexions in magazines and on social media, it can feel so isolating when you break out or have a rash. My experience has shaped everything we do at Pai - from our super-strict ingredients policy to our 30 day money back guarantee.